Inter transfer market, Ancelotti wants Lautaro and Hakimi at Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti does not dream only of Mbappé (who does not renew his contract with PSG expiring in 2024: to understand if he will stay for another year going away on a free transfer or if Real Madrid will immediately go on the assault), but asked for two players for Florentino’s summer transfer campaign Perez.

Inter-Hakimi backfire? Now there is Real Madrid

According to Mundo Deportivo they are Lautaro Martinez and Achraf Hakimi the goals of the Casa Blanca. For the winger currently at PSG in recent weeks there had been talk of a return to Inter where he won the Scudetto with Antonio Conte on the bench, but according to rumors from Catalonia, he would be enthusiastic about returning to Real Madrid where he grew up in football.

Inter, Ancelotti calls Lautaro Martinez to Real Madrid

Lautaro Martinez Front: “The numbers reflect his goalscoring qualities – explains El Mundo Deportivo – And he too would be delighted to play for Real”. Between saying and doing, however, an indecent proposal of at least 80-100 million would obviously be needed to make Inter think about a transfer from Toro.

Let’s not forget the Interista rumors about theoffer for Barella, in addition to the plots with Chelsea for Lukaku, Onana and Koulibaly…

