Champions League, Salzburg-Inter 0-1, Lautaro decides and the Nerazzurri qualify for the round of 16

Thanks to a goal from a penalty kick by Lautaro Martinez, in the 85th minute Inter won 1-0 in Salzburg and qualified for the round of 16 of the Champions League with two days to spare. The reigning European vice-champions are still unbeaten in this Champions League, having defeated Benfica and Salzburg twice in addition to a draw on their debut with Real Sociedad.

Inzaghi’s team leads Real Sociedad, victorious over Benfica, on 10 points, both qualified. The only thing left to decide is who will finish in first place.

For the match in Austria, a massive turnover for Nerazzurri coach Simone Inzaghi who gives a chance from the 1st minute to Bisseck in the defensive trio with Acerbi and Bastoni. On the outside on the field Darmian and Carlos Augusto, the same goes for Barella who makes way for Frattesi. Sanchez plays up front paired with Thuram, with Lautaro Martinez initially starting out. The match was blocked at the Red Bull Arena, in the first part where Salzburg started better, pressing Inter aggressively but without creating any major dangers in Sommer’s area. Inzaghi’s team, however, became dangerous in the 35th minute with a header from Bastoni following a free kick, which ended just wide to the left of Schlager. Then in the 42nd minute Thuram’s acceleration arrives on the left, the ball goes to Sanchez who passes it onto Frattesi who sends it high.

In the second half Salzburg didn’t sink and Inter improved their tone. In the 77th minute Asllani shoots from the edge with Schlager who with some difficulty avoids the goal in two halves. In the final, Inter came very close to scoring in the 82nd minute. Great cross from the left by Bastoni, on which Lautaro Martinez stands out perfectly but the ball ends up on the crossbar. The winning goal came in the 85th minute. Clear penalty for a handball by Bidstrup. Lautaro takes the spot and displaces Schlager by crossing with his right foot and qualifies Inter for the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Inter qualified for the 2025 Club World Cup

Simone Inzaghi’s Inter have also qualified for the 32-team Club World Cup which will be played in the summer of 2025 in the United States. “We knew that the round of 16 would give us great satisfaction like this – said Nerazzurri coach Simone Inzaghi in the press conference – we deserved it and we will play it in the best way possible”.

The Nerazzurri have earned the points necessary to obtain the direct pass and they reach Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester City among the qualifiers, being the last winners of the Champions League, in addition to PSG and Bayern Munich. Palmeiras, Flamengo and Fluminense also qualified as winners of the Libertadores between 2021 and 2023, as did Al-Hilal and Urawa Reds, winners of the Asian Champions League. Direct pass also for Al-Ahly (CAF Champions League winner 2020/21 and 2022/23), Wydad Casablanca (CAF Champions League winner 2021/22), Monterrey (CONCACAF Champions League winner 2021), Seattle Sounders (CONCACAF Champions League winner 2022 ) and Lèon (2023 CONCACAF Champions League winner). A further 16 places remain to be assigned, of which another 6 from UEFA and the remaining between Asia (2), Africa (2), America (2) and South America (4)

Champions League, Lautaro: “Qualifying two rounds early means that Inter are maturing”

“I’m very happy because we found a very difficult group but we did our job – said Lautaro Martinez to Prime after victory on the Salisbu pitchrgo which qualifies Inter for the round of 16 (and the Club World Cup) – We wanted to get through immediately and we did. We found teams that put us in difficulty, but this is the Champions League. In the first half we suffered, in the second half they dropped and we resolved it with great dribbling.”

On rigor: “Sometimes you can train a lot, but you also need luck. I always train with my teammates – Lautaro’s words – After training we kick them with Calha, Bare, Dima, Miky, with all those who feel like kicking them. Scoring goals in the Champions League is always important, I’m happy. There are still two games left in the group to see in which position we will finish, it is a process that has been going on for three years, the team is maturing a lot, I am happy and we must continue like this. We are growing”.

“Tonight is one of those games where those who come off the bench are important. I always try to help the team, but even those who started had an excellent game. Qualifying two rounds early means that Inter are maturing a lot in this aspect – underlines the Inter striker – We are growing, in our journey with the coach we are doing an excellent job. I’m happy because even the new players immediately understood what wearing this shirt means. It is certainly an important period for me, on a human and footballing level. This is thanks to my family who supports me, I always try to help Inter. The calendar? It seems to play against us at times. We have to adapt. The break makes you lose energy, but we have to accept it.”

Salzburg-Inter scoreboard

Salzburg (4-2-2-2): Schlager; Dedic, Baidoo, Pavlovic, Ulmer (from 1st minute Gourna-Douath); Bidstrup, Capaldo; Sucic, Gloukh (from 44′ st Amankwah); Simic (from 35′ st Ratkov), Konaté (from 43′ st Dorgeles). Available: Mantl, Krumrey, Morgalla, Diambou, Fernando. All.: Struber

Inter (3-5-2): Sommer; Bisseck (from 1′ st de Vrij), Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Frattesi, Çalhanoglu (from 16′ st Asllani), Mkhitaryan (from 25′ st Barella), Carlos Augusto (from 43′ st Dimarco); Sanchez (from 24′ st L. Martinez), Thuram. . Available: Audero, Di Gennaro, Stabile, Klaassen, Dumfries, Arnautovic. All.: Inzaghi

Referee: Gozubuyuk

Scorers: 85′ pen. L. Martinez (I)

Booked: Pavlovic, Gloukh (S). Bisseck, Çalhanoglu (I).

