Inter climbed to the top of the Italian Serie A thanks to the 2-0 victory they won as a visitor against Fiorentina in the match that opened the 21st date of the tournament. The team led by Antonio Conte, who had Lautaro Martínez on the field of the Artemio Franchi stadium for half an hour, reached 47 points and beats Milan by one, who on Sunday will try to regain the lead when they receive bottom Crotone.

Barely 72 hours had the Nerazzurri team to recover from the blow they had received on Tuesday, when Juventus had beaten them 2-1 at Giuseppe Meazza in the first leg of one of the Italian Cup semifinals. With so little rest and with the rematch scheduled for next Tuesday, Antonio Conte chose to give some footballers rest, including Lautaro Martínez.

Inter was much superior in the first half hour of play against an opponent who locked themselves dangerously close to their area, forcing Lucas Martínez Quarta and captain Germán Pezzella to work harder than desirable. The search found its prize when Nicolò Barella nailed a right hand from outside the area against the left post of the Polish Bartlomiej Dragowski.

Pushed by the adverse score, Fiorentina, who until then had not come close to Samir Handanovic’s goal, cheered up in the last quarter of an hour of the first stage. Although he missed the Frenchman Franck Ribery, he caressed the tie in a double chance that between Handanovic and the crossbar denied to Giacomo Bonaventura and Cristiano Biraghi.

That hope that the violet team had built at the close of the opening chapter was shattered at the start of the complement, when the Moroccan Achraf Hakimi reached the bottom on the right and served the second goal to the Croatian Ivan Perisic. Overcoming such a disadvantage seemed an almost impossible mission for a team that has the second worst attack of the tournament (they have 21 goals, only more than Parma, who have 14).

Not only was there little that the local did to discount, but the visit accumulated more than enough merits to extend its rent. Led by Barella, with a very good performance, and already with Lautaro Martínez on the field (he replaced the Chilean Alexis Sánchez, who left very annoyed by the change), he forced the goalkeeper Dragowski to roll several times, who avoided the win. Anyway, the 2-0 was enough for Inter to gain access to the lead for at least a few hours and to arrive toned for Tuesday’s rematch against Juventus.

The 21st date of the Series will continue on Saturday with four games, among which stands out the one that Juventus and Roma will play, fourth and third in the contest, in Turin from 2.00 p.m. Another of the high-ranking, Napoli, who is fifth , will visit Genoa at 4:45 p.m. Atalanta-Torino and Sassuolo-Spezia will also be measured, both at 11.

On Sunday, in addition to the match that Milan and Crotone will play at the Giuseppe Meazza from 11 o’clock, Benevento-Sampdoria (8.30), Udinese-Hellas Verona (11), Parma-Bologna (14) and Lazio-Cagliari (16.45) will face each other.