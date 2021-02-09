Inter, with Argentine striker Lautaro Martínez, will visit Juventus today, with the aim of reversing the 2-1 against it suffered last week in Milan in the first leg of the semifinals, in order to advance to the Cup final Italy.

The match will be played at 4:45 p.m. (Argentine time) at the Allianz Stadium, located in the city of Turin, with transmission from DirecTV.

Juve, the top winner of the Italian Cup with 13 titles, won the Giuseppe Meazza 2-1 last week thanks to two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, while Lautaro Martínez scored for Inter.

In the Milan team, the Argentinean together with the Belgian Romelu Lukaku play from the start as an attacking pair and the Chileans Alexis Sánchez and Arturo Vidal are not available, suspended for having reached the limit of yellow cards.

Juventus, for its part, does not have the Brazilian Arthur, the Spanish Alvaro Morata and the Italian Leonardo Bonucci, while the Argentine Paulo Dybala left behind an injury and began training last week and coach Andrea Pirlo decided not to summon him.

The other semifinal will be played tomorrow and will feature Napoli, the current champion, and Atalanta, who equaled zero to zero in the first leg.

The match will be played in Bergamo and the Argentine defenders José Luis Palomino and Cristian Romero are mentioned in the local team.