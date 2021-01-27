Lautaro Martinez arrived at Inter in July 2018. In these two and a half years, the 23-year-old striker settled into the team, and converted 40 goals in 111 games. Lautaro has a contract until 2023, but as confirmed by the Italian press, the Argentine star will stay longer in the A series.

The renewal would be until 2024, with the option to extend the link until 2025. It will also maintain a buyout clause of € 111 million, which would make things difficult for Barcelona, ​​for example, who had it between eyebrows. And according to the sports newspaper Corriere Dello Sport, the contract will have an exception: if Lautaro wanted to go to Juventus (sounded loud in a possible exchange with Paulo Dybala), the Turin club should pay 150 million euros for the start.

With this new contract, the Argentine forward would extend his time with the Milan club and would also receive a salary increase. At the time, Barcelona had put on the table an offer of 10 million euros per year. But the new agreement with Inter would leave him former Racing a salary between 5 and 7 million. It is still a significant salary improvement, given that so far he was making $ 2.5 million per season.

Lautaro in the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup against Milan, Photo: AFP

Beto Yaqué and Rolando Zárate, the representatives of the one born in Bahía Blanca, have been negotiating with the Nerazzurri leadership for several months. And finally they would have come to an agreement that would be signed next week. Antonio Conte considers him a key piece of the team and Lautaro himself confessed that wants to stay longer in Inter.