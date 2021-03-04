It is true that there are still 13 days to go and that there is a long way to go. But Lautaro Martínez’s Inter takes leaps and bounds on the road to the Serie A title. He had to win on his visit to Parma to take advantage of the draw that Milan had achieved, the pursuer, on Wednesday. And it cost the cast that Antonio Conte commands, although he was able to move it forward with a stellar performance by Chilean Alexis Sánchez, author of the two goals of the 2-1 final.

The first part was a couple and both had risky situations. They couldn’t be hurt, anyway. That is why the television images showed again and again Lautaro Martínez, sitting on the bench by decision of the coach who usually rotates forwards. The Italian DT opted for the Sánchez-Lukaku duo. It did not go wrong because the Chilean attacker scored both Inter goals. The first was with a half turn inside the area, at 9 minutes after the complement, and the second at 17, after a counter handled masterfully by Lukaku, which left only the former River that he only had to define crossed.

A couple of facts can summarize the extent to which the permanent rotation in the attack works for Conte: In the last 5 games of the season, Lukaku scored 4 goals and Martínez and Sánchez 3 each.

Lautaro replaces Alexis Sánchez, the figure of Inter. (EFE)

But Inter had to suffer something because it had not been much more than the rival. It is repeated: the development of the game was even. So, it was just Hernani’s discount, at 26. Lautaro entered for Alexis in the final moments to try to take advantage of the cons. Inter got behind (Arturo Vidal entered for Eriksen and defender Matteo Darmian for the Croatian offensive Ivan Perisic), as usual. Conte’s team likes to defend the advantage close to goalkeeper Samir Handanovic. And it is not bad for him with that tactic: he prevailed and took 6 points ahead of Milan.

Inter won a key duel and now accumulates 59 units. He took 6 from Milan (53) and 10 to Atalanta and Juventus (49), although Vecchia Signora owes a match against Napoli.

On the next date, Inter (who have not won the local league since the 2009-2010 season) will have another tough challenge: they will host Atalanta on Monday from 4:45 pm.