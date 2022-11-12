Lautaro Martínez: this is how he celebrated his call to the Qatar World Cup, video

Italy’s Roma striker paulo dybala and the Spanish Villarreal defender Juan Foyth are the main novelties in the squad list presented this Friday by the Argentina coach, Lionel Scallonifor the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Despite the fact that his participation was questioned due to the serious injury suffered at the beginning of October in Italy, the coach has included Dybala’s name on a list led by the striker from Paris Saint Germain Lionel Messi.



In addition to the main figures of the Albiceleste, which won the Copa América in 2021 and the Finalissima 2022, Scaloni has included defender Juan Foyth, who has just returned to his activity in the Yellow Submarine after the knee injury that kept him out since September.

Foyth was not part of the team that was champion in Brazil. La Albiceleste, world champion in Argentina 1978 and Mexico 1986 and runner-up in Uruguay 1930, Italy 1990 and Brazil 2014, is in Group C of the World Cup, along with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland. The World Cup event will take place from November 20 to December 18 and Argentina will debut on the 22nd against the Saudis.

And one of those who most celebrated the call was the striker Lautaro Martinez, who celebrated in this way with his family.

