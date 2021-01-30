Inter and Milan are fighting inch by inch for the Serie A title. A little behind them, Juventus has just appeared. The truth is that Nerazzurro He took to the field knowing that his two competitors had previously won their match against Benevento. So there was only one possibility: win. And they carried it out from start to finish. With a great Lautaro Martínez, who converted and also assisted, Antonio Conte’s team crushed the weak Benevento 4-0, who sinks … In addition to the Argentine, Christian Eriksen, from a free kick, and Romelu Lukaku (doubled) scored the remaining goals.

In this way, the Calcium remains on fire: the Rossonero is the leader in solitude with 46 points, followed by Inter with 44 and Vecchia Signora with 39 (but must meet). The second round of Serie A is just starting, but the fight for the Scudetto is on fire and the three most important teams in Italy are playing everything for everything to be the owners of the title.

Lautaro Martínez had a great performance and, with the left-handed goal scored, he cut a small streak of four games without converting. With the performance he showed, he accumulates some pretty good numbers: he participated in 14 goals in 20 games. Lionel Scaloni has reason to be happy with the 9 of the National Team.