Inter Milan continues to dominate Serie A. This weekend, the Nerazzurri team won by a score of 0-4 against modest Lecce in a duel corresponding to matchday 26 of the first division of Italian soccer. Argentine Lautaro Martínez had a great performance in the match and contributed with a double to lead Inter to a new victory.
The Albiceleste striker opened the scoring just in the 15th minute. Martínez was assisted by Asilani to make it 0-1 in favor of Inter. The 'Toro' scored his second goal in the 56th.
With his double against Lecce, Lautaro Martínez achieved a historic mark as he reached 101 goals in Italian football.
With his goals this weekend, 'Toro' Martínez has 22 goals in 23 games this season in Serie A.
This is being Lautaro Martínez's best season both personally and collectively since his arrival at Inter Milan in mid-2018.
With this result, Inter Milan remains in first position in the general table of Serie A, with 66 units, the product of 21 wins, three draws and only one defeat.
