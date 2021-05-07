Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The 23-year-old Argentine star, Inter Milan striker Laotaro Martinez, admitted that he was close to joining Barcelona in 2020, and said that he spoke at the time with his compatriot Lionel Messi to take his opinion and advice.

Martinez is currently considered one of the best young strikers in European football, since he moved to Inter Milan from Argentine Racing Club in 2018.

The negotiations between Barcelona and Martinez went a long way last summer, but Inter adhered to paying the penalty clause stipulated in his contract, which is 111 million euros.

Martinez said in statements to “ESPN”: Yes, I was very close to joining “Barca”, and I consulted Messi’s citizens about this matter, but the problem was that the “Blaugrana” was suffering from financial problems that prevented him from continuing negotiations, and at that time decided to stay with Inter And it proved to me that I made the right decision, because I succeeded with my team in winning the Italian league championship “Calcio”, and it is great to get the league title with an important club like Inter.

On the other hand, Lautaro Martinez revealed that he entered the circle of Real Madrid’s interest in the early stages of his football career, when he was a junior at the Argentine Racing Club, indicating that the royal club tried twice to sign him, and said: I rejected the idea basically because I wanted then to To make my name first in Argentina, before I take on any European adventure, so that I’m ready.

Martinez commented: “I still dream of one day returning to Racing, as the fans there are crazy about football and always enthusiastic about their team, just like the fans of Inter.”

And when he was asked about the Argentine national team, which he had moved away from not shortly ago, he said, “I hope with all my heart to return to” Tango “in the near future.