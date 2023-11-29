Lautaro Martínez is going through perhaps the best moment of his football life: undisputed at Inter Milan, captain, figure and scorer of the Serie A leader. The Argentine has scored 15 goals in 17 games this season, positioning himself as one of the best “9” in the world.
It is not surprising that the main teams in the world, especially in the Premier League, have set their eyes on him and have tried to sign him in recent months. However, according to exclusive information from 90min, “Toro” is ready to extend his contract with Interwhich ends in 2026. Ideally, the club wants everything to be signed before the European summer.
Lautaro Martínez began his professional career at Racing Club in 2015. His good performances, and especially the power and goals he showed with the Avellaneda club, quickly caught the attention of European talent scouts.
So much so that in 2018 Inter was the one who took the Argentine jewel, in exchange for 28 million euros. The Argentine had no problems adapting to the complicated Italian football and his goals did not take long to appear.
In 6 seasons with the Neroazzurra shirt, the “Toro” has already played 254 games, in which he scored 115 goals and distributed 38 assists. Furthermore, Martínez wears the team’s captain’s hat and is loved by the fans, who will surely be very happy to know that they will be able to continue seeing him at Inter for a long time to come.
More news about transfers in Europe:
#Lautaro #Martínez #ready #extend #contract #Inter