Barely Lautaro Martinez won the first title with him Inter, cutting off the hegemony of the Juventus, rumors began to circulate in Italy that the Argentine forward could emigrate in the next transfer market. And it even rang out loudly that the negotiations with Atlético Madrid were already advanced. However, Lautaro himself confirmed that he will continue at Neroazzurro.

“I am very happy at Inter and I have no plans to leave. The new contract will be signed. I was very close to signing for Barcelona a year ago, I spoke personally with (Lionel) Messi but I decided to stay, “acknowledged the 23-year-old striker.

El Toro told why he did not go to Barcelona

Nicola Ventola was the one who installed Lautaro’s departure to Atlético del Cholo Simeone In conversation via Twitch with his former teammate Christian Vieri: “I drop the bomb. Lautaro Martínez will go to Atlético Madrid. They say it’s done. Well paid they say“, he had assured, reason why the ex Racing dismissed all the rumors and deactivated the bomb.

The bahiense has a contract with Inter until 2023 and the alarms were lit recently – also – because he changed his representative, which opened the questions about his future at the Nerazzurro. But Lautaro’s latest statements on Sky calmed spirits and everything indicates that he will continue for more seasons in Serie A.

The Serie A champion, with Lautaro Martínez, will visit Juventus this Saturday (at 13), club from which he snatched the crown, in the opening of the 37th. date.

