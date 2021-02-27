It was not a rumor: Lautaro Martínez was really close to becoming Barcelona’s reinforcement during the past year. This was admitted by the forward, who finally decided to stay in Italian football and, a priori, was right: today he is one of the Inter figures who leads the Calcium, while the Catalan team remains mired in an internal and football crisis.

“It’s true, we were working with Barcelona, ​​that was the wayI can’t say how close I was to that club, “acknowledged el Toro, who last date scored a double in the win against Milan.

The former Racing explained that his coach at Inter was decisive for him to make the decision to stay. “I told: ‘My head is here, it’s a promise, I don’t let myself be conditioned‘. Now is the past“ Lautaro said in a note with the Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport.

The player, who has 117 matches and 47 goals at Inter, added: “I am not leaving, I will extend my contract soon. My plan is to stay here for a long time.”

“Conte – he specified – has changed my career. In the phase of non-possession, I learned to recognize situations, to read the game well first, paying attention even when others have the ball.” And he made a promise thinking about the possibility of being champion: “I’m ready to get the Scudetto tattooed on me.”

Lautaro praised Conte.

Either way, the Bull warned that favorite is not a word that he likes. “Of course, this first place gives positive feelings. It’s nice, because it’s not by chance but the result of what we do with our coach. As he says, we are working to put Inter in the best possible position ”, he remarked.

Finally, he dedicated a phrase to his attack partner, Romelu Lukaku: “We had a very similar and difficult childhood. We have always known that to get there we would have to do more things and better than others . And we bring this to the field ”.

Lautaro and Lukaku, the society of the interista goal.

Inter will return to the field this Sunday, when he receives Genoa from 11 (Argentine time), to try to continue stretching his advantage at the top of Calcio.