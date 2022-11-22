Wednesday, November 23, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Lautaro Martínez and the sadness of Argentina’s defeat against Arabia, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 22, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Argentina

Argentina

Argentina

The great favorite fell 1-2 in his debut at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.
See also  Giroud + Leao, monopolists of Milan goals: no couple weighs as much as they do

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Lautaro #Martínez #sadness #Argentinas #defeat #Arabia #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Super discounted airline tickets: the Black Friday Ryanair week has begun. How does it work

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.