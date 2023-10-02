3 Michelin star Celebrity Chef…. Riccardo Monco is back

You don’t change a team that wins: Riccardo Monco returns to Celebrity Chef in the role of judge (together with Angela Frenda). The 3 Michelin Star chef (with the Enoteca Pinchiorri in Florence) is now becoming a veteran in Alessandro Borghese’s programme. What did you learn from being alongside him in two editions of the prime time access TV ratings champion show (on TV8)? “Ale is fantastic, he always manages to find the right point of television times. It’s difficult to explain: you recognize a talent by looking at him. It’s like when you watch the great football champions…”, explains to Affaritaliani.it



Lautaro Martinez, Inter and the scudetto of the second star: the recipe by Riccardo Monco. The interview

From TV to football, from one star (Borghese) to another: Lautaro Martinez, the Inter champion for whom Riccardo Monco’s heart beats. The Argentine, fresh from the sensational poker of goals scored on the table of the Arechi of Salerno in a single half, what… dish is he? “The Argentine striker is an icon. It would be a great dish of Italian cuisine, perhaps based on meat given his origins”

If at the end of the season Mr. Inzaghi were to serve the second team’s scudetto on the Inter table, what would you cook for him as a scudetto prize? “Perhaps our evolving menu, a series of eleven dishes. He knows well what it means to have eleven people to manage in ninety minutes”

Celebrity Chef, the revelation VIP guest, Markus Thuram, hero of the derby against Milan and then… The video interview with Riccardo Monco





Celebrity Chef, Alessandro Borghese returns to TV8 with new episodes

Alessandro Borghese Celebrity Chefthe format produced by Banijay Italia, returns with the unpublished episodes, filmed in the spaces of the restaurants in Venice and Milan “AB – The luxury of simplicity”, on TV for the first time ever, on TV8, from 2 October, from Monday to Friday, at 7.10pm. The host, Alessandro Borgheseone of the most loved faces by the TV8 audience, is always supported as judges by Riccardo Moncothree-star chef of Enoteca Pinchiorri in Florence, and from Angela Frenda, Food editor of Corriere della Sera. They have the task of commenting on the dishes, expressing doubts and expectations.

Format that convinces audiences and critics cannot be changed. And so also in this new season two celebrities, belonging to the world of music, sport and entertainment, challenge each other in the kitchen, in the unprecedented role of Chef, to win the title of the episode. During the competition they will have to prepare their best tasting menu, consisting of three courses.

Celebrity Chef, the guests of the new edition

In the first week they compete Vera Gemma and Asia Argento, Enzo Iacchetti and Laura Freddi, Susy Laude and Dino Abbrescia, Alvise Rigo and Barù, Paolo Ruffini and Elena Di Cioccio.

The winner is decided by the vote of the two judges and that of the diners, using white or black stars depending on the color of the chef’s jacket worn by the VIPs. The celebrity who receives the most stars at the end of the dinner will win the title of Celebrity Chef of the evening.

