Lautaro Martinez and Agustina Gandolfo, “World Cup” couple from Argentina in Qatar

Lautaro Martinez flew to the semifinals with his Argentina: El Toro scored the decisive penalty which eliminated theHolland to the fourth gods soccer world cup 2022 (the other is also decisive Martinez, Emiliano: the goalkeeper saved penalties with propitiatory rites and psychological tricks that scored). The dream continues, even if the next stop will be far from simple: on the road to‘Argentina there is the Croatia vice-world champion of his teammate in Inter, Marcelo Brozovic (and the super fan Ivana Knoll, protagonist in the stands also against Brazil). At stake is the match of a lifetime: a World Cup final against France (reigning champion) or surprise Morocco.

Lautaro Martinez protagonist on the playing field in the quarterfinal match, while who is catalyzing the attention of the whole world on the sideline is his beautiful partner Agustina Gandolfo (five and a half years of love story and daughter Nina born a year and a half ago).

Agustina Gandolfo queen of the World Cup in Qatar

The influencer and entrepreneur (in recent months she opened a Milan the Coraje restaurantin the Brera area, with a menu that mixes Italian and Argentinian cuisine) appears on social networks between photos on the beach or at the stadium to follow Argentina’s matches (“Te amo” is the dedication of Agustina Gandolfo to her Lautaro in a story on Instagram after the penalty that sent Albiceleste flying to the semi-final) and sessions in the gym, often with a friend Dear Calvagni (the partner of Nicolas Tagliaficodefender of the Argentine national team) where he shows a spectacular physique…







