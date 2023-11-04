Inter confirmed their phenomenal performance away from home: another victory, the fifth out of five, this one heavier than the others because it came on the Atalanta pitch. It ends 2-1 at the Gewiss Stadium, thanks to goals from Calhanoglu from a penalty and Lautaro. Scamacca’s goal and final forcing were useless for Gasperini. The joy is all Inzaghi’s. And with a hint of concern for the condition of Pavard, who came out in pain due to a bad injury to his left knee in the first half.

Inter’s approach is timid, Atalanta’s is more aggressive, even if the start of the match does not produce any scoring opportunities. As expected, it’s an all-out duel race. Atalanta shields Calhanoglu well and Inter struggles to build, Gasperini’s team often triggers the Zappacosta-Koopmeiners axis on the right. To get the first real chance you have to get to the 21st minute: Scamacca opens for Zappacosta, cross from the latter, the ball arrives on the left of Ruggeri who volleys it out. Inter are watching, Inzaghi signals his players to raise their center of gravity, on the other side Scalvini – it’s the 27th minute – extends the ball too far after an invention by Koopmeiners. In the 30th minute Inzaghi loses Pavard: after a clash in the area with Lookman the Frenchman falls back, placing his left knee badly. The faces of his teammates and opponents suggest a serious injury: the former Bayern player tries to get up, then goes out on a stretcher. Darmian enters in his place and curiously finds a way to immediately become decisive: in the 39th minute Calhanoglu wakes up, who with the very first ball played invents an incredible corridor for Darmian, Musso comes out recklessly, overwhelming the defender and causing the penalty. From the spot Calhanoglu is relentless and Inter find themselves ahead with the first shot on target. Which in the 42nd minute becomes two: again the Turkish director forces Musso to intervene with a right-footed shot from 20 metres.

SECOND HALF

—

The restart is without changes. Inter knocked first, with Dimarco coming close to making it 2-0 with his left foot in the 5th minute. Gasperini is not satisfied, Inter starts well again, even seeing Lautaro’s second goal canceled out for offside. So here are the substitutions: in the 10th minute Hateboer and Pasalic come on for Zappacosta and Kolasinac. Not even having time to settle down before Lautaro – it’s the 12th minute – pulls off some magic: left side of the Atalanta area, the Argentine controls, centers himself and finds the far corner with his right foot. Inter ahead by two goals, Gasperini was already thinking about the third substitution when in the 16th minute Lookman stole the ball from Dimarco and fed it into the center for Scamacca who made it 1-2. Inter protested loudly for a foul by the attacker in the clash with the Italian winger, but the goal was confirmed after the VAR control. Gasp, however, did not change his mind: Toloi in and Scalvini out. In the 25th minute Inzaghi also changes: Frattesi for Mkhitaryan and Carlos Augusto for Dimarco. Atalanta tries to pick up the pace and in the 29th minute it’s Lookman with a right-footed shot from 20 meters that challenges Sommer, who does well to deflect. Ten minutes to go, other changes for Atalanta: Lookman and Koopmeiners out for De Ketelaere and Muriel. Not even a minute and Sommer is reactive in blocking a left-footed shot from Scamacca, who had attempted to turn after a clearance from the Swiss goalkeeper. On the other side – minute 38 – Barella triggers Dumfries who however misses the match point almost at the spot. Last changes for Inzaghi: in the 41st minute here is Sanchez for Lautaro and Asllani for Calhanoglu. We are in the final straight, before the 6′ of injury time Sanchez comes close to scoring with a right-footed shot to the far post as soon as he enters the area. The Chilean himself, a few moments later, had Toloi sent off, forcing him to receive a second yellow card. The last chances belong to Atalanta, with Hateboer who misses a header at the far post assisted by Muriel and Scamacca who heads wide from a corner. Inzaghi rejoices. And it’s a good thing, Inter are on the run waiting for the results of Milan and Juventus.