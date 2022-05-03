“Lautaro is thinking of Inter, of giving joy to the Nerazzurri people. He wants to win another Scudetto and work towards the World Cup in Qatar. We are not thinking of a transfer, he is at Inter, he is happy, the city is wonderful.” Agent Alejandro Camaño thus talks about his most precious assist, Toro who, thanks to goals-5 in the last five games, is keeping Inter’s tricolor dream alive. Lautaro, however, is also a market man and the rumors of a possible summer sacrifice on the altar of the budget remain alive. It is no coincidence that in England there was talk of Manchester United’s interest and Simeone’s Atletico always keeps him in their sights.

His generation

–

Guest on Radio Colonia frequencies, during the broadcast “¿Cómo te va?”, Camaño, spoke about the Argentine bomber, who wants to stay in Milan, even more so after the renewal until 2026 signed last October: “Sometimes the press publishes things about his transfer, but Lautaro is thinking of Inter, of giving joy to the Nerazzurri people. He wants to become champion (of Italy, ed.) and work in view of the World Cup in Qatar. We are not thinking of a transfer, he is at Inter, he is happy, the city is wonderful. We think of Inter and we work for the World Cup. Lautaro is growing as a footballer, let’s not forget that we are talking about a 24-year-old player. He is already consolidating himself as one of the most important in the international scene, now comes the generation of strikers like Lautaro who will replace that of Ronaldo and Benzema, now over the age of 35. He will give us a lot of joy in the coming years, wherever he goes he will be the protagonist. He comes from a super team like Racing, he has s offered, he got used to the fact that football is not always the same. Now he will be successful everywhere. ”