Bologna conquers San Siro and reaches the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup. Thiago Motta's rossoblu beat Inter 2-1 after extra time. The 90 minutes of regulation ended at 0-0, to break the balance we had to wait until the 2nd minute of the first extra half, when Carlos Augusto put Inter ahead.

Bologna doesn't give up inspired by a great Zirkzee two assists, one more beautiful than the other (the first is a heel… like Ibrahimovic), which are worth a comeback and qualification: first goal by Beukema in the 7th minute of the second extra time and then Ndoye scores in the 11th minute, overturning the result.

In the quarter-finals, the Emilians will face Fiorentina.

Inter anxious for Lautaro Martinez. The Nerazzurri striker was forced off at the start of extra time in the match against Bologna, immediately after Carlos Augusto's goal, due to a problem in his left thigh. The Argentine came out touching his groin, but then his adductor, which had already been treated previously by the medical staff, was bandaged. He seemed quite sore when he sat down on the bench and noticeably limping when it was time to get up to go and encourage his teammates between periods.

Simone Inzaghi spoke about Lautaro Martinez's condition after the Inter-Bologna match: “It seems like fatigue although it will have to be evaluated. The doctors are quite calm, however, let's see, there are 72 hours until Lecce. Let's see.”

Bologna sensationally overturns Inter in extra time of the Italian Cup round of 16, scoring the second coup of this edition after Frosinone's poker at Napoli just 24 hours ago. At San Siro it ends 2-1 for the Bolognese and it all happens in extra time, after the 0-0 in regulation with a penalty missed by Lautaro Martinez in the 65th minute. Carlos Augusto opens at the dawn of the first overtime, but in the last eight minutes of the match, former Thiago Motta's team makes history thanks to goals from Beukema and Ndoye.

The double holder of the trophy (2022 and 2023) is therefore surprisingly eliminated, while Bologna reaches the quarterfinals thanks to a real feat and will now face Fiorentina.

The hosts immediately try to take control of the game and in the 6th minute they create the first potential scoring opportunity: Lautaro puts it in for Arnautovic, but the great former player misses the ball from an inviting position. Close to the quarter of an hour, the Bolognese responded with a stunning play from Fabbian, who from Lykogiannis' cross came close to scoring the Eurogoal with a volley which ended just wide. The match remained blocked and only in the 31st minute did the home team again appear very dangerously forward with the introduction of Frattesi, who kicked from first after a good play by Carlos Augusto and found a good response from Ravaglia. At the start of the second half the Inter has another great chance: Arnautovic receives the ball in the area after a bloody mistake by Aebischer on the edge of his own area, but the Austrian attacker gets lost in one too many dribbles and misses a left-footed shot. The episode that could break the deadlock comes in the 63rd minute, when the referee is called to the on field review for a touch by Corazza in the Bologna area: the penalty is brilliant, but Lautaro lets himself be hypnotized by an excellent Ravaglia.

However, Bologna struggled to build and allowed themselves to be crushed in their own half by Inzaghi's team, who were close to taking the lead even in the 71st and 86th minutes with Carlos Augusto and Dimarco both deflected for corners. After the 0-0 draw in regulation time , it was the two Nerazzurri left-footed players who built Inter's 1-0 lead at the start of extra time: Dimarco put a great cross into the center from the flag, Carlos Augusto headed it perfectly and beat Ravaglia. The hosts seem to be able to manage the lead calmly, but in the second extra half something sensational happens, with Bologna who in four minutes (112' and 116') overturns everything with goals from Beukema and Ndoye on two crazy plays by Zirkzee, accomplishing a galactic feat and gaining the pass to the next round.

