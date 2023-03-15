Lady Lautaro, Agustina Gandolfo and the “torn eyelashes” during Porto-Inter

Agustina Gandolfo in seventh heaven: the Inter of his Lautaro Martinez won the quarterfinals of the Champions League after the draw at Porto (with a Maignan-style Onana in the finale).

The girlfriend of the Argentine striker (world champion in Qatar) shared the photo of her eyelashes confessing all the suffering for the match that gave the team coached by Simone Inzaghi the European top-8: “I just pulled out all the eyelashes from nervous,” he writes on social media.

Lady Lautaro, Agustina Gandolfo training with weights

But after that stress from Inter’s Champions League match and celebration for qualificationit’s already time to get back to work.

Agustina Gandolfo is a great sportswoman and her physique is always at the top with the daily workouts he leads.

Watch lady Lautaro (in the gallery above) as she lifts the weights…

Lautaro Martinez and Agustina Gandolfo, wedding and second child on the way

Among other things, the Inter striker and the model will soon be married. A few weeks ago, Lautaro made her a romantic proposal at night between rose petals and a maxi ring. Not only. The couple already have a daughter, Nina, and are expecting their second.







