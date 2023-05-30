Also on the guest list was Leo, who was in Barcelona at a Coldplay concert on Sunday night, and didn’t end up showing up. The teammates could not be missing, the former Hakimi was also seen. Fairytale wedding with the beautiful Agustina Gandolfo

From our correspondent Andrea Ramazzotti

A fairytale wedding. With many team mates from Inter and world champion Argentina. Lautaro Martinez and Agustina Gandolfo said their most beautiful yes in the fantastic location of Villa D’Este, right on Lake Como. They had already moved to the Municipality of Milan, in great secrecy and with few guests on May 12, while in the afternoon there was the real party. It was a fairytale wedding, with attention to every detail and with a security service attentive to making the historic villa in Cernobbio even more inaccessible.

Messi no, Enzo yes — Also on the guest list was Leo Messi, who was in Barcelona at a Coldplay concert on Sunday night. In the end, la Pulce didn’t arrive and the twenty fans, many wearing Argentina’s shirts, who were waiting for him outside the gates were disappointed. On the other hand, there was no shortage of other world champion compatriots: from Enzo Fernandez, Chelsea’s hit in January and best young player in Qatar, to Dibu Martinez, best goalkeeper in the World Cup, passing through defender Nicolas Tagliafico, midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, ready to leave De Zerbi’s Brighton to move to Liverpool, and Ajax goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli. Also there were the viola Nico Gonzalez and the Atalanta player Juan Musso, the only one to park outside the structure and arrive on foot like any envoy… any. See also First defense and heart, then thrust and goal: this is how Simone Inzaghi got Inter back

Lots of Inter plus Hakimi — Naturally, his teammates could not be missing: Roberto Gagliardini showed up two hours early, then it was the turn of Tucu Correa, Edin Dzeko, Stefan De Vrij, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Samir Handanovic and Romelu Lukaku as well as the vice president Javier Zanetti. All very elegant and accompanied by their respective companions. From Paris, where he was included in the Ligue 1 team of the year, Achraf Hakimi arrived instead, the Moroccan who left Milan to go to PSG, but who has many friends in the Nerazzurri locker room, above all Toro.

Motorboats and minibuses — With such a crowd of guests, nothing was left to chance. The Nerazzurri arrived in their own cars, while the players from abroad reached Villa d’Este in minivans and Mercedes with tinted windows or even in taxi boats that docked at the villa’s pier. The weather forecasts, which in recent days were not very encouraging, have lent a hand: in case of rain, Lautaro had also had to opt for the Mandarin Oriental, which is located right in front of Villa d’Este, on the other side of the lake, at Blevio. There was no need to change location because the sun was the setting for a fairytale ceremony in the garden of the villa. The bride and groom arrived walking on a carpet of white rose petals and said their yes. Agustina, expecting her second child (Theo), was in white, with a breathtaking dress with a showy slit; Lauty in dark blue suit with waistcoat and white shirt. The couple’s daughter, Nina, is fabulous with a little white film dress. The kiss after the yes and the launch of the bouquet of white roses is inevitable. See also Genoa scores, remains in 10 and resists Turin. And now Blessin believes in salvation

Sophisticated menu — An aperitif with music and a deejay in the garden overlooking the lake, then dinner in one of the internal rooms with soft pink lights, candelabras and white and pink flower arrangements on the long tables. About 120 guests who arrived punctually. The menu is very refined with pappa al pomodoro, marinated amberjack, bottarga, burrata and taralli crumble as an appetizer, veal cheek tortellini, morels and round hazelnuts as first courses, lamb cooked in two ways, Lyonnaise potatoes and carrots in marsala, tarte tatin with ice cream for dessert. All washed down with Chardonnay Grosjean and Langhe Nebbiolo Francesco Rinaldi. Then the inevitable cutting of the cake, the fireworks and the volume of the music that started to rise in the disco specially set up for partying well into the night. Inzaghi, with qualification for the next Champions League already certain and the final in Istanbul still far away, has scheduled the resumption for Wednesday and will have nothing to say. See also Mourning: footballer would have committed suicide for not being taken into account in his team