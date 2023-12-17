Lautaro Martinez scores a goal in Lazio-Inter and dedicates it to Bahia Blanca

“Go Bahia Blanca”the writing on the special shirt shown by Lautaro Martinez (worn under the Inter shirt), author of the goal in the first half (in the 41st minute) at the Olimpico against Lazio which gave Inter the lead (then in the 66th minute Thuram closed the score).

The drama of Bahia Blanca, the city of Lautaro Martinez

A moving dedication from the Argentine striker for his native city: a powerful storm caused the death of at least 13 people in Bahia Blanca (14 injured, three of whom were in very serious conditions and were hospitalized in intensive care), when the roof of a sports club collapsed. The heavy rain and wind that hit the port city caused the roof of a structure where a skating competition was taking place to collapse. Numerous ambulances, emergency vehicles and personnel, police and firefighters responded to the scene. Winds of over 140 kilometers per hour were recorded in the city.

Read also

Inter, hands on the Scudetto in December; Lautaro-Thuram beat Lazio

Subscribe to the newsletter

