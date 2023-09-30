Saturday, September 30, 2023
Lautaro for four: see the Argentine's poker in Inter's win over Salernitana

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 30, 2023
in Sports
0
Lautaro for four: see the Argentine’s poker in Inter’s win over Salernitana

Close


Close

Lautaro Martínez

Lautaro Martínez

Lautaro Martínez

Without Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, the team regained the lead in Serie A.

Inter Milan, defeated 2-1 at home by Sassuolo on Wednesday, reacted thanks to four goals from Argentine Lautaro Martínez to win 0-4 in the field of modest Salernitana, this Saturday in the 7th matchday of Serie A.

This victory allows Inter to remain at the top of the standings, now with 18 points, the same as AC Milan (2nd), which had provisionally displaced them from the lead by beating Lazio 2-0. Inter did not have the Colombian Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.

The ‘nerazzurri’ are first due to a better goal difference compared to their neighbors (+16 against +7). In the first half, Salernitana (19th) resisted and the duel began with a scoreless tie in the second half, where Inter scored all their goals.

Lautaro Martínez had initially been a substitute due to rest, thinking about Tuesday’s match against Benfica in the group stage of the Champions League, but he came into play in the 54th minute as a replacement for the Chilean Alexis Sánchez and revolutionized the match.

He opened the scoring in the 62nd minute, cleverly finishing off a Marcus Thuram cross, and extended the score in the 77th minute from outside the area. In the 85th minute he scored a penalty and in the 89th minute he sealed his poker.

Video: Lautaro Martínez’s four goals

In this Serie A, the Argentine world champion has already accumulated 9 goals and is the outstanding leader of the top scorers table, with four more than the Nigerian Victor Osimhen (Naples).

Osimhen was one of the scorers in the 4-0 victory of the Neapolitans, defenders of the ‘Scudetto’, in the field of Lecce. Napoli is third in the standings, four points behind the two Milanese teams.

SPORTS
With AFP

Recommended

