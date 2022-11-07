Toro has failed the goal of the possible 1-1 and confirmed the negative trend on the Juventus field where he has never exulted in six previous

For his 200th match with the Inter shirt he had dreamed of a different ending. While the Juventus Stadium celebrated their fourth consecutive victory and overtaking their rivals in the standings, Lautaro Martinez had a face that spoke for itself when he returned to the locker room. Toro particularly felt the match with the Lady, not so much for the personal goal achieved, but because yesterday’s derby of Italy could give the impetus to go to -2 from the second place occupied by Milan. But the Argentine and Inter missed a great chance: the Nerazzurri number 10 did not find the goal at Juventus for the sixth game out of six; Inzaghi’s team lost their fourth game out of seven away games. Heavy statistics that, looking at the standings and net of a sensational comeback, condemn Lautaro and his teammates to a second part of the season with only one goal: to qualify for the next Champions League. See also Allegri has regenerated them, the future can divide them: "Berna" and De Sciglio, crossed destinies

WHAT A WASTE – Thanks to Lukaku’s continued absence (the Belgian has missed 14 out of the 19 official matches played so far) Martinez has many of the team’s offensive responsibilities on his shoulders, but his season is continuing… on a roller coaster. He has so far scored 7 goals, 6 in Serie A and 1 in the Champions League, but has also remained without beating the opposing goalkeeper in 13 of his 19 appearances. Too many times, in short, he has not been a driving force as he was and it is reasonable to expect from someone who has his qualities, his class and his temperament. In Turin, just to give an example, it was he who had the ball of the possible 1-1 on his foot: taking advantage of a wrong pass by Locatelli, Correa recovered the ball and unmarked his compatriot in front of Szczesny, but the Bull with the right-footed shot was rejected by the Juventus goalkeeper. A heavy mistake as a boulder for the progress of the match since a few minutes later Fagioli found the doubling that closed the match. See also The top 5 Mexican footballers in Europe in 2021

ROLLER COASTER – Lautaro’s main problem also this season is the continuity of performance: in the first four days of the championship he scored three times, but then he stopped and from August 30th (Inter-Cremonese 3-1) he remained without beating the opposing goalkeeper until 12 October or 8 matches in a row between Serie A and Champions. An eternity considering the aforementioned absence of Lukaku. Toro was released in the memorable night of the Camp Nou, he smiled even against Salernitana (1 goal) and in Florence he even signed a brace. It seemed that he had definitely taken Inter on his shoulders and instead against Viktoria Plzen, Sampdoria, Bayern Munich and Juventus he remained dry again, feeding a fast of 4 challenges that worries Inzaghi a lot: before the World Cup there are the delicate faces face with Bologna (Wednesday) and Atalanta (Sunday) and losing further ground in the standings for Inter is prohibited. In Qatar, the Argentine wants to be a protagonist with Seleccion, but he hoped to get there with other numbers: both personal and team. The night in his 200th with the Nerazzurri will certainly not remember it. See also Maxi Meza assures that America has a lot of respect for Rayados

November 7, 2022

