Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Despite the intense attempts by Barcelona last summer to sign the Argentine star Lautaro Martinez to compensate for the departure of Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, in the spearhead center, the negotiations did not result in anything positive, and here the Martinez is about to renew his contract with his Italian club, Inter.

In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, he said that his relationship with “Barca” has become “a thing of the past”, after the Catalan club suspended negotiations due to the financial crisis caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, contenting with relying on Antoine Griezmann, Othman Dembele and Martin Brightit, along with Lionel. Messi, as basic options in the attack.

Martinez, 23, added that he was clear with Inter coach Antonio Conte, and told him of his previous negotiations with Barcelona, ​​that he no longer thinks about “Nerazzurri”, and that everything related to “Barca” has become a thing of the past.

He added: I will sign my new contract with Inter soon, but I do not know when the official announcement will be made specifically.

Martinez indicated that until this is achieved, he is playing and doing his best for his team’s victory, and he realizes that his future is in Inter, and not anywhere else, and he said: I see myself in this city Milan for many years to come, indicating that he loves everything On it, the livelihood, the fans and the team, it all gives me positive emotions.

It is worth noting that Martinez, since leaving Argentina and his former club Racing Club in 2018, has become one of the most wanted young attackers in Europe, and last season with Inter, he scored 21 goals in 49 matches, and is expected to exceed this number at the end of the current season, as he So far, he has scored 15 goals in 33 matches.

Martinez, with the Belgian Lukaku, is a dangerous duo in the “Nerazzurri” attack, and is considered one of the strongest attacking dualities in Europe.