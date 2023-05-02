Lautaro, Manchester United on the Bull of Inter

Manchester United put Lautaro Martinez in their sights. According to Football Insider, i Red Devils they would be ready to offer 80 million to convince Inter to surrender the player. Dutch coach Ten Hag likes Toro a lot, who considers him the ideal player for his attack (this year 21 goals and 8 assists in the league, Champions and Italian Cup and in Serie A after the double with Empoli he has risen at 17). Also because the possible negotiation with Tottenham for Harry Kane is uphill (Spurs value him at 115 million).



Lautaro-Inter, without the Champions League beware of indecent offers

Inter consider Lautaro one of their fixed points for the future and the contract valid until 2026 (renewed a year and a half ago) testifies to it. And Taurus looks great in Milan: Leaving Italy is not in your plans at the moment. But much will depend on qualification of the nerazzurri to the next Champions League (Inzaghi’s team is in the running for one of the first 4 places and in the semi-final against Milan): in the positive case, the sure collection due to entering the group stage would give Suning the strength to resist indecent offers.

Lautaro Martinez (photo Lapresse)



Lautaro-Inter, 80 million from Manchester United is not enough

But an Inter in the Europa League, or worse, could be forced to sacrifice some valuable pieces. And the 80 million that Manchester United wants to put on the plate to bring the Bull to Old Trafford would be a starting point for possible outgoing negotiations: they would not be enough to convince the Milanese club to transfer of Lautaro Martinezbut a raise towards the other from the Red Devils (perhaps with a super offer to hire the player) maybe put many certainties in crisis. And also watch out for Arsenal and Real Madrid who are at the window…

