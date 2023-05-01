The Inter player and the Sassuolo winger changed the face of matches, the Nerazzurri defender put the result at risk. Milinkovic-Savic and Quagliata are also bad

Favorable round for Inter, the only one of the top six in the class to have won. Napoli postponed the Scudetto party: Spalletti’s team was blocked by Dia’s goal which allowed Salernitana to earn a precious point in the standings. Roma, Milan and Juventus settle for a draw. In the hot zone, the one fighting for permanence in Serie A, Verona grabs Spezia while Lecce manages to regain victory after a negative streak of results that lasted over two months. Let’s now analyze the protagonists of fantasy football, the “tops” and the “flops” of the thirty-second round of the championship.

Top — Two forwards stood out in this round, both scoring braces that helped their respective teams win. We are talking about Lautaro Martinez (75 credits) and Domenico Berardi (63), both have achieved an 8 performance in their report card. Curiously, both players came on as substitutes and turned the tide of their respective matches, turning a momentary loss for their clubs into a win. The Argentinian player immediately took advantage of Lukaku’s assist to equalize, and subsequently closed the match against Lazio by exploiting a serious mistake by Vecino. The Sassuolo full-back did the same: first he equalized the score with a nice volley and then earned (and scored) a decisive penalty that led Sassuolo to victory against Empoli. Complete the trio of “top” Boulaye Dia (score 7.5, 56 credits). The Senegalese striker scored a decisive goal for Salernitana’s journey, surprising a Maradona who was already ready to celebrate the Scudetto. With a tunnel on Osimhen and a shot in the seven where Meret could not reach, the former Villarreal player scored his twelfth league goal, the same number of goals scored by Leao. See also GTWC | Valencia, Q1: Ferrari in Pole with De Pauw, Rossi 11th

Flop — For a ‘Toro’ Martinez in excellent form, Francesco Acerbi took a clear step back at Inter (23 credits). The Nerazzurri defender made some serious defensive mistakes, one of which led to the Biancoceleste’s momentary lead. His vote for him is a 4: fresh from the match, he evidently felt heavily about his past with the Capitoline shirt. Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (12) and Giacomo Quagliata (9) also received a largely insufficient vote identical to that obtained by Acerbi. Both were the protagonists of two big ingenuities that affected the results of their respective teams. The Torino goalkeeper didn’t cover the goal in the best possible way and was surprised by Zappacosta’s shot, which gave the Nerazzurri the lead in Piedmont. Likewise, it took the Cremonese defender less than ten minutes to get sent off and leave his teammates outnumbered. In the end, the Grigiorossi failed to win against Verona and now see the abyss of relegation. See also Lukaku's contract, those missed checks and the reasons for the Inter no

