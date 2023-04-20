They were the two souls of Inter who reached the semi-final of the Champions League and will now challenge the Devil. Nicolò Barella and Lautaro Martinez scored the first two goals of the match, but above all they chased away the fear that hovered over the San Siro for a few minutes. Especially before del Toro’s 2-1 draw, when Benfica pressed and played in the Nerazzurri half.

Loud

—

The Argentinean broke a fast that lasted for him in the match of 5 March or from the home match against Lecce. He was back “exhausted” and short of training sessions from the March commitments with Seleccion, he also “tasted” the bench after a start in 2023 in which he had signed 9 goals, but now he is once again the hero of Inter support. It’s his second goal of the season in the Champions League (he hadn’t celebrated in Europe since 12 October or since the 3-3 draw at the Camp Nou), the number 18 of the season. The Big Ears cup is not yet the Bahia Blanca boy’s home garden and the statistics confirm it (9 goals in 35 appearances), but after tonight’s joy he will have more confidence and conviction to face the Euro derby. “The strongest sensations I feel right now – said the former Racing striker – are the happiness and pride of representing this great club. I am very happy for my family and I am sending a big hug to my brother who injured knee: the goal is for him. The celebration? Sometimes the ball goes in and sometimes it doesn’t, this celebration is for my teammates”. It is no coincidence that after having shouted to the sky all the joy of him, he pointed to Dimarco and said: “It’s yours”. On May 10 and 16, Martinez and his team-mates are expected to play the double challenge against Milan: “It will be a special match and we know what it means. Now head to the championship because we have to make up points, then we’ll think about the Champions League. You want to know if I dream of the World Cup double- Champions League? I play football to win: for now we’re happy to be in the semi-finals, a place the club deserves. Have I unblocked myself in Europe? It’s been a long time since I scored and now I’m happy, above all because I helped the team. I want to continue like this.”