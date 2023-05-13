A giant heart, petals everywhere and a dominant red colour. So last February Lautaro Martinez had asked for the hand of his girlfriend Agustina Gandolfo, with whom he already has a daughter, Nina, and with whom he is now expecting his second son Theo. Now the girlfriend has become a wife, because the Argentine footballer from Inter and his now wife got married.

lautaro at the altar

The wedding ceremony was private, among a few intimates and not publicized at all, so much so that the news circulated on the internet (on Twitter) through the Nerazzurri fan group “LineaInter”. The two said “yes” in the municipality, with an informal style: blue trousers and jacket plus sneakers and a white T-shirt for the Bull, a white suit for his better half, portrayed smiling with a bouquet of white roses. In short, one more reason for Lautaro Martinez to frame this 2022-2023 (World Cup with Select and Supercoppa with Inter, and now the Champions League final at hand) in what becomes more and more his Milan every day. Looking forward to adding a few more photos with a more European flavor to the album of memories…