Lautaro Martinez and Agustina Gandolfo wed

Lautaro Martinez is married to Agustina Gandolfo (blue suit for him, white suit by Atelier Emè for her), his partner for years with whom he already has a daughter and is expecting his second child. The couple pronounced the fateful yes in the charming setting of Villa d’Este on Lake Como in front of 120 guests. The wedding rings chosen are by Damiani Be Reel in yellow gold and diamonds.

Lukaku, Meghan Thee Stallion the new love of Big Rom: the couple is revealed at the wedding of Lautaro Martinez and Agustina Gandolfo

Many teammates present at the wedding of Lautaro Martinez and Agustina Gandolfo, including Edin Dzeko, Stefan De Vrij, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Samir Handanovic, Roberto Gagliardini and former Nerazzurri player Achraf Hakimi. In addition of course to the vice president Javier Zanetti and the attacking partner with whom Toro forms the fearsome LuLa who terrorizes the opposing defenses: Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian striker (on loan from Chelsea, Inter will have to discuss Big Rom’s future with the blues at the end of the season) has arrived with his new girlfriend, 28-year-old Megan Thee Stallion.

Lukaku, who is the new girlfriend: Megan Thee Stallion successful rapper singer

Megan Thee Stallion, the new girlfriend of Inter striker Romelu Lukaku is a very famous American singer-rapper, career winner of 3 Grammy Awards and two MTV Video Music Awards). Lionel Messi and his partner Antonella Roccuzzo who were unable to come were absent from her. In 2019 her explosion with the single Hot Girl Summer, in collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign, which rose to eleventh place on the American Billboard Hot 100 charts. In 2020 the song Savage, thanks to her remix with singer Beyoncé, reached number one and in the same year Megan Thee Stallion collaborated with Cardi B on the world hit hit WAP and released the debut studio album Good News.

Lautaro Martinez and Agustina Gandolfo, the wedding menu

The wedding menu of Lautaro Martinez and Agustina Gandolfo? “Pappa al pomodoro, marinated amberjack, bottarga, burrata and taralli crumble as an appetizer, veal cheek tortellini, morels and tonda gentile hazelnut as first courses, lamb cooked in two ways, Lyonnaise potato and Marsala carrot, tarte tatin with ice cream for dessert . All washed down with Chardonnay Grosjean and Langhe Nebbiolo Francesco Rinaldi. Then the inevitable cutting of the cake, the fireworks and the volume of the music that started to rise in the disco specially set up to party well into the night”, reports Gazette.

