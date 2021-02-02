The emblem of Lanús, Lautaro Acosta, tested positive for Covid-19 after the last test carried out by Lanús on campus. The captain of the Garnet is with some symptoms, but in good general condition and will comply with the isolation in his house for ten days.

This news directly affects the possibility that Lautaro is at the start of the next championship, scheduled for the 14th of this month. The squad had had a week off after losing the final of the South American Cup, before Defense and Justice, on Saturday, January 23 and despite the fact that the leadership managed to start a week after the others, the AFA rejected the request.

Laucha’s last official match with Lanús had been on January 13, in the rematch of the Sudamericana semifinal, against Vélez, in which he got the pass to the final after beating Liniers by a resounding 4-0 in the overall result. However, in this meeting they showed him the third yellow card that left him out of the defining duel.

Lautaro Acosta was able to be present in Lanús’s return to training. Now, he will have to isolate himself for ten days for coronavirus. Photo: Club Atlético Lanús

Previously, Di Placido, Bernabei and the coach, Luis Zubeldia, had tested positive. In addition, before the game against Fortín, the tests of Lautaro Morales, Alexandro Bernabei, José Luis Gómez and Facundo Quignon said that they had contracted the virus and seemed to be left out of the semifinal. But the Garnet moved quickly and ordered a different laboratory to do counter tests: at midnight the new results arrived and all were negative, so the four footballers were finally enabled.

After the confirmation of the coronavirus cases of Renato Civelli and Norberto Briasco, the Globo carried out new tests on both players and coaching staff and it is feared that they could yield another ten positive results.

Civelli and Briasco are already in isolation, as are coach Israel Damonte and President Alejandro Nadur for being in close contact with those infected.

In the cases of Briasco and Civelli, in Huracán there is concern about a possible outbreak on the campus. photo MARCELO CARROLL

Huracán had already started the preseason with complications due to the virus since players Santiago Hezze and Nicolás Cordero got infected on their vacations and missed the first training sessions.

The next match of the Parque Patricios will be on February 10 for the 32nd finals of the Argentine Cup against Estudiantes de San Luis in Cutral Có.

