Laurita Fernandez surprised everyone by announcing that it is separated by Nicolás Cabré when we have the information.

The dancer and host chose to make the couple’s break-up public through a system that celebrities turn to more and more frequently when they want to publicize a situation that is not easy for them to communicate: the questions of their followers on Instagram Stories.

Thus, in the proposal to his fans that they ask him questions, the one that came to him came from pearls to publicize his current love situation. “Are you still with Nico?”, They Asked. And she gave a forceful answer.

Laurita Fernández announced her separation from Nicolás Cabré on Instagram.

“We have not been together for more than a month. We love each other very much. They were three beautiful years”Laurita Fernández answered, to the amazement of her followers on the social network.

When another of her fans wanted to know if she was in love, Laurita told her: “About life, being healthy, surrounding myself with good people, the opportunities that come, the dog that I still don’t have but I’m going to have.” At the end of that reply, he used the laughing faces emoji.

Laurita Fernández’s response when asked if she is in love. Capture Instagram.

Laurita and Nico’s romance

Laurita Fernández and Nico Cabré, after many rumors circulated about the supposed romance between them, they decided whiten the relationship in September 2018.

They both worked together on the play Sugar since April of that same year, when she came to replace Griselda Siciliani in the leading role.

The following year, the couple shared the stage again. That time he was doing the work Bachelor flat, at the Lola Membrives theater.

Nico Cabré and Laurita Fernández starred in “Bachelor’s Flat” in 2019. Photo Martín Bonetto.

As time went by, the courtship took hold and they even bought a house in Haras del Pilar in which they undertook important renovation and decoration work so that it would be as they both dreamed of their future home.

However, the romance of the dancer and the actor was not a calm river. During the mandatory quarantine for the coronavirus pandemic established by the President of the Republic as of March 20, 2020, Laurita and Nico went through a very hard relationship crisis.

The result of these disagreements was that each one went his own way. He stayed to live in a country house and she returned to her apartment. After a while, she explained in the media the reasons for that breakup.

“It was actually the confinement,” Fernández said at the time. He was also very affected by suddenly finding himself unable to leave. “

“He is a person who needs to expend energy and, obviously, that affects humor and everything,” Laurita explained at the time in reference to Nico Cabré.

However, after the first half of last year, when she was already co-driving Singing 2020 (The Thirteen) with Angel De Brito, photos began to spread where she was seen walking with Cabré.

After playing the mystery a bit when asked about a possible reconciliation, Laurita ended up admitting that she was in a relationship with Nico Cabré again last September.

The courtship seemed then definitely on track. In fact, during the first months of this year, she said that they had decided to stay together and have the best possible time in Buenos Aires because they did not want to risk going on vacation in the middle of the pandemic.

Finally, and when nobody expected it, Laurita announced yesterday night, Monday, on Instagram, that she has been separated from Nicolás Cabré for more than a month. Nothing is forever…

Laurita Fernández, on her relationship with Nicolás Cabré: “We have not been together for more than a month.” Photo Archive.

ACE