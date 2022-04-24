Italy takes the title of team of the year for the victory at the European Championships. A Worth the prize as a sporting icon: “I love motorcycling”. Max Verstappen sportsman of the year
A significant presence of Italy at the Laureus, the Oscars of Sport. The Azzurri of Roberto Mancini and Valentino Rossi were awarded. Italian football was awarded the “Laureus World Team of the Year Award” after winning last year’s European Championships. It is the second time that the national team has won the award: the first after winning the World Cup in 2006. “This exceptional award must be shared with the technical staff, the managers and all the players who have done an excellent job” said Mancini.
vale: “I love motorcycling”
Valentino Rossi was awarded the “Laureus Sporting Icon Award”. During his career, Valentino Rossi obtained 8 nominations at the Laureus Awards. In 2006 he was awarded the “Laureus Spirit of the Sport Award” to celebrate his contribution to the world of motorcycling after winning the MotoGP world title for the fifth consecutive year. In 2011 he also won the “Laureus Comeback of the Year Award”. “I have already received two awards from the Laureus Academy, so I have to thank everyone for that. I was lucky because I have achieved great results in my career. The victories for sure are important, but I think the most significant thing is that a lot of people know about MotoGP. and they started following motorcycling thanks to me. I’m very proud of that because motorcycling is the sport I love, “said the nine-time world championship winner who retired at the end of last season. Giacomo Agostini also spoke on the Icon of Sport award assigned to Valentino Rossi: “This is what Valentino is and what he will remain forever: a hero for many millions of sports fans”.
verstappen, brady and raducanu
The 2022 edition of the awards ceremony took place in a virtual format in Seville presented by Lindsey Vonn. Other big winners include: Max Verstappen, awarded the “Laureus World Sportsman of the Year” for his victory in the Formula 1 World Championship; Jamaican Olympic sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah, awarded the “Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award”; tennis player Emma Raducanu, who was awarded the “Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award”; Skateboard star Sky Brown, who won the “Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award”. Tom Brady, seven-time Super Bowl winner, considered the best quarterback of all time, was presented with the “Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award”. Robert Lewandowski, striker of Poland and Bayern Munich, instead won the “Laureus Academy Exceptional Achievement Award” for his achievement in 2021 and for underlining his social commitment.
laureus 2022, all the winners
- Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award: Max Verstappen
- Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award: Elaine Thompson-Herah
- Laureus World Team of the Year Award: Italy Men’s Football Team
- Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award: Emma Raducanu
- Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award: Sky Brown
- Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award: Marcel Hug
- Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year Award: Bethany Shriever
- Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award: Tom Brady
- Laureus Academy Exceptional Achievement Award: Robert Lewandowski
- Laureus Sporting Icon Award: Valentino Rossi
- Laureus Sport for Good Award: Lost Boyz
- Laureus Sport for Good Society Award: Real Madrid Foundation
- Laureus Athlete Advocate of the Year Award: Gerald Asamoah and the Black Eagles
