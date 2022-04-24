A significant presence of Italy at the Laureus, the Oscars of Sport. The Azzurri of Roberto Mancini and Valentino Rossi were awarded. Italian football was awarded the “Laureus World Team of the Year Award” after winning last year’s European Championships. It is the second time that the national team has won the award: the first after winning the World Cup in 2006. “This exceptional award must be shared with the technical staff, the managers and all the players who have done an excellent job” said Mancini.

vale: “I love motorcycling”

–

Valentino Rossi was awarded the “Laureus Sporting Icon Award”. During his career, Valentino Rossi obtained 8 nominations at the Laureus Awards. In 2006 he was awarded the “Laureus Spirit of the Sport Award” to celebrate his contribution to the world of motorcycling after winning the MotoGP world title for the fifth consecutive year. In 2011 he also won the “Laureus Comeback of the Year Award”. “I have already received two awards from the Laureus Academy, so I have to thank everyone for that. I was lucky because I have achieved great results in my career. The victories for sure are important, but I think the most significant thing is that a lot of people know about MotoGP. and they started following motorcycling thanks to me. I’m very proud of that because motorcycling is the sport I love, “said the nine-time world championship winner who retired at the end of last season. Giacomo Agostini also spoke on the Icon of Sport award assigned to Valentino Rossi: “This is what Valentino is and what he will remain forever: a hero for many millions of sports fans”.