There is also I’m sorry Bagnaia among the athletes candidates for the Laureus World Sports Awards – the ‘Oscars’ of world sport – in the category Comeback of the Year, which rewards the best sporting ‘return’ of the previous season, whether it is a return from an injury or a prolonged absence or – as in the case of the centaur from Chivasso – a purely sporting recovery. In fact, the Ducatista was a candidate for his incredible comeback which led him to become MotoGP world champion after finding himself, in the middle of the championship, 91 points behind the classification leader at the time, the French Fabio Quartararo. Thanks to five victories (including four in a row) and eight podiums in the last 10 races of 2022, however, Bagnaia has achieved a title that an Italian rider has been missing since 2009 and which has rightfully entered the history of motorcycling as the greatest comeback ever accomplished.

🙌 Successfully overcoming the largest points deficit in @MotoGP history to become the first Italian world champion since Valentino Rossi, @PeccoBagnaia is nominated for the #Laureus23 World Comeback of the Year Award pic.twitter.com/lCOx84UzuZ —Laureus (@LaureusSport) February 20, 2023

Curiously, Bagnaia’s mentor and friend, Valentino Rossi, he was also the only motorcyclist in history to win an award for Comeback of the Year, winning the recognition in 2011 in reference to his 2010 season. That year the Doctor, after a very bad injury suffered during the Mugello weekend, managed to return to racing and winning before the end of the championship, thus ending his first adventure in Yamaha in an unforgettable way. To win this award, Bagnaia will have to contend with authentic legends of the sport. In fact, champions such as the golfer are also candidates in his category Tiger Woodsthe cyclist Annemiek van Vleutenthe basketball player Klay Thompsonthe soccer player Christian Eriksen and the middle distance runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen.