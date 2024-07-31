Laureus Charity Night 2024 in Milan at the Franco Parenti Theater

The Laureus Charity Night, the annual fundraising event in support of the work of Fondazione Laureus Sport for Good Italia ETS, celebrates its tenth edition, symbolically pinning the first star on his chest, always alongside thousands of boys and girls. The charity evening brings together sports champions and celebrities from the entertainment world, who this year will meet on Thursday 5 September, in Milan, at the Franco Parenti theatre (in via Pier Lombardo 14).

Laureus Charity Night 2024, the claim

“I am Laureus” will be the slogan of the evening, inviting participants to identify with the boys and girls supported by the Foundation, who build their own future thanks to sport.

Laureus Charity Night 2024 presents Federica Masolin

Journalist Federica Masolin confirmed as host of the Laureus Charity Nightthe new face of international football on Sky Sport, supported by commentator Pierluigi Pardo, both Laureus Ambassadors. The catering is entrusted to GUD and supervised by chef Stefano Cerveni of the starred restaurant Due Colombe in Borgonato (Brescia).

Laureus Charity Night 2024 – AMBASSADORS AND GUESTS EXPECTED

Many sports champions and stars from the world of entertainment embrace the values ​​of the Foundation and that also in the year of the tenth edition support this noble cause. Among the presences already confirmed, that of Purple Saddlethe new promise of Italian gymnastics, and of the Junior National Artistic Gymnastics Team. Among the participants there are also former rugby players Marco Bortolami, Diego Domínguez and Sean Fitzpatrick.

After “Everyone Wins” which highlighted how each of us can become a winner and “We Are Family” which demonstrated the power of sport to unite people and make a difference in the lives of children and young people, the claim of this edition is “I Am Laureus”. Already launched in the clips of the new campaign with the champions Ambra Sabatini and Irma Testathis slogan invites everyone to identify with the children and young people in the suburbs of the largest Italian cities who benefit from the work of the Laureus Italia Foundation and who, thanks to sport, grow and mature with the correct values.

Laureus Charity Night 2024 – THE CHARITY AUCTION

In support of the “Sport for Good” project by Fondazione Laureus Italia, a charity auction has been opened on the Memorabid platform, the first auction house in Europe dedicated to sports memorabilia and experiences, at the direct link memorabid.com/iosonolaureus, where you can already make your bids to purchase the first experiences and the first sports memorabilia available donated by companies, Laureus Ambassadors and friends of the Foundation. The lots are constantly updated and the page will continue to grow. The auction will end during the Charity Night and its progress will also be shown in real time during the evening.

Among the memorabilia up for auction stand out the shoes and the official shirt of the Gruppo Sportivo Fiamme Gialle, both worn and autographed by Ambra Sabatini, Italian flag bearer at the Paris Paralympics and appointed Laureus Ambassador during last year’s Charity Night. Football lovers will find the 2022/23 season Chelsea shirt autographed by Andriy Shevchenko, Laureus Academy Member and international football legend. Among the most luxurious items, the exclusive IWC Pilot’s Watch Automatic Edition “Laureus Sport for Good”, in the characteristic blue color that distinguishes the Foundation.

Among the most sought-after experienceshowever, this year too there is no shortage of tickets with Hospitality access to attend the two days of the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, scheduled at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza on Saturday 31 August and Sunday 1 September.