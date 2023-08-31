Graduate Charity Night 2023

Irma Testa and Ambra Sabatini animate the Laureus Charity Nightthe annual fundraising event in support of the activities of Laureus Sport for Good Italy Foundation. The event will be held at the Merbag space (via Daimler 1), in the north-east area of ​​Milan. Let’s see, presenters, ambassador-guests and the details on the charity auction.

Laureus Charity Night 2023 – “WE ARE FAMILY”

“We Are Family” is the claim of the Laureus Charity Night, the annual fundraising event in support of the activities of the Laureus Sport for Good Italia Foundation. More than a simple claim, it is a real warning to become part of the Laureus family in order to support thousands of boys and girls, boys and girls thanks to sport. The event is scheduled for Thursday 31 August, just three days before the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, at the Spazio Merbag (via Daimler 1), in the north-east area of ​​Milan.

Laureus Charity Night 2023 – FEDERICA MASOLIN AND PIERLUIGI PARDO LEAD

Also this year the management is entrusted to Federica Masolin, journalist and Ambassador Laureus, face of Formula 1 on Sky Sport. Next to him the sports commentator and Ambassador Laureus Pierluigi Pardothe journalist and member of the Board of Laureus John Bruno, Gianluca Gazzoli, conductor of Radio Deejay. A winning combination in the kitchen: the gala dinner, in fact, will be curated by Tassino Catering under the supervision of starred chef and Ambassador Laureus Davide Oldani. Also this year the two Partners of the event will be IWC Schaffhausen and Mercedes Benz Italia. Finally, Ferrari Trento will provide technical support as a Sparkling Partner.

Laureus Charity Night 2023 – AMBASSADORS AND GUESTS

Numerous sports stars and celebrities from the entertainment world who do not want to lose their support for the noble cause. Among the already confirmed presences, that of Irma Testa, the “Butterfly” of the ring, as it is nicknamed for the grace of its movements, fresh gold medal at the World Cup in India and bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Games, the first in the history of Italian women’s boxing in the five-circle review. Besides her, the Paralympic champion Ambra Sabatinifresh from a gold medal and world record in the 100m category T63 at the Paralympic Athletics World Championships in Paris, as well as at Tokyo 2020. Among those present, Alice Ronchetti, the symbol of Made in Italy softballthe establishment of Italian football and former manager Fabio Capello and the internationally renowned skipper Furio Benussi. Then again the former basketball player Riccardo Pittis; the former Olympic canoeist Anthony Rossi; the former German skier Maria Höfl-Riesch; former cyclists Riccardo Magrini And Fabian Cancellara; and former rugby player Diego Dominguez. But it’s not over. Among those present also the motorcyclist Nicholas Duttothe first paraplegic driver to race the Dakar in 2019, and the basketball players Kyle Hines, Bruno Cerella And Linton Johnson.

If last year’s claim “Everyone Wins” wanted to emphasize how each of us can become a winner, this year’s “We Are Family”, promoted by the Laureus Ambassadors, it bears witness to the power of sport to bring people together and build bonds that can make a difference in the lives of children and teenagers. Sport, in fact, as prophesied by Nelson Mandela on the occasion of the Laureus World Sports Awards in 2000, can really change the world and have a positive impact on the lives of young people by contrasting inequalities and all forms of discrimination.

Laureus Charity Night 2023 – THE CHARITY AUCTION

To support i projects of the Laureus Sport for Good Italy Foundation a charity auction will be opened with numerous goods, sports memorabilia and experiences donated by companies, Ambassador Laureus and friends of the Foundation. It will be possible to participate and make offers from August on the Charity Stars platform at the following link charitystars.com/Laureus/WeAreFamily. The auction will end privately during the evening, during which its progress will also be shown in real time.

Between memorabilia at the auction stand out the basketball autographed by the Olimpia Milano team; the jerseys of basketball players Miloš Teodosić and Shavon O’Day Shields, autographed respectively by the players of Virtus Bologna and Olimpia Milano, ei tickets to attend the three days of the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix in Monza, scheduled at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza from Friday 1st to Sunday 3rd September. It’s still Mercedes Benz driving coursesthe exclusive IWC Portugieser Chronograph Classic Edition Laureus Sport for Good Foundation watch and the gourmet tasting Path of Beauty he was born in Good Ferrari F1 Limited Edition.

