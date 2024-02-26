This Monday, February 26, 2024, the nominated for the Laureus Awards of World Sport.
Lionel Messitwice winner, is one of the candidates to once again win the title of best athlete of the last year: in this edition, he will compete against another footballer like the Norwegian Erling Haaland (Manchester City forward), Novak Djokovic (tennis player), Max Verstappen (F1), Mondo Duplantis (athletics) and Noah Lyles (athletics). Below is everything you need to know about this award.
What are the Laureus Awards?
The Laureus Awards recognize the best athletes in the world during a calendar year. In this case, it will be rewarded for what has been done during 2023.
When and where will the Laureus Awards be presented?
He April 22, 2024, at a gala that will take place in MadridSpain, the recognitions will be delivered.
How many 'Laureus Awards' did Leo Messi win?
Messi has two awards of this type (2020, 2023) and now he will go for the third.
In 2023, the man from Rosario won his second Laureus Award, being the first to win it twice.
The distinction was attributed to him for being the Best Male Athlete of 2023 after having won the 2022 World Cup, surpassing the Frenchman Kylian Mbappéto Spanish tennis Rafael Nadalto the American basketball player Stephen Curryto the Dutch pilot Max Verstappen and the Swedish athlete Mondo Duplantis.
Which teams are nominated for the Laureus Award?
The Spanish soccer team, current champion of the Women's World Cup held last August, is nominated as is the European Ryder Cup team, the English Manchester City, winner of the Premier and the Champions League, the Formula One Red Bull and the South African men's rugby team.
Who are the latest winners of the Laureus Award for best male athlete of the year?
2023: Lionel Messi
2022: Max Verstappen
2021: Rafael Nadal
2020: Leo Messi and Lewis Hamilton
2019: Novak Djokovic
2018: Roger Federer
2017: Usain Bolt
