Lionel Messitwice winner, is one of the candidates to once again win the title of best athlete of the last year: in this edition, he will compete against another footballer like the Norwegian Erling Haaland (Manchester City forward), Novak Djokovic (tennis player), Max Verstappen (F1), Mondo Duplantis (athletics) and Noah Lyles (athletics). Below is everything you need to know about this award.

In 2023, the man from Rosario won his second Laureus Award, being the first to win it twice.

The distinction was attributed to him for being the Best Male Athlete of 2023 after having won the 2022 World Cup, surpassing the Frenchman Kylian Mbappéto Spanish tennis Rafael Nadalto the American basketball player Stephen Curryto the Dutch pilot Max Verstappen and the Swedish athlete Mondo Duplantis.