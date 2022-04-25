Laureus World Sports Awards, Roberto Mancini’s Italy wins the Team of the Year Award

Italian football was awarded the “Laureus World Team of the Year Award”(Team of the Year) after the Azzurri’s memorable victory at last year’s European Championships. The victory of the National Italian of Roberto Mancini was announced on the occasion of the Laureus World Sports Awardsthe Sports Oscar, which were held in a virtual format this evening in Seville. During the ceremony, presented by Lindsey Vonnone of the greatest female skiers of all time, now a member of the Laureus Academy, was also awarded Valentino Rossi with the “Laureus Sporting Icon Award”, an award given for the first time in the history of the Laureus Awards, which celebrates “the Doctor”, who retired last November after a spectacular career spanning 25 years.

It is the second time that the Italian national football team wins the “Laureus World Team of the Year Award”; the first was on the occasion of the victory of the 2006 World Championships in Germany. The Azzurri won the Wembley final, extending the streak of consecutive useful results to 34. Five players of the national team (Bonucci, Chiesa, Donnarumma, Jorginho and Spinazzola) have been selected in the ideal team of the continental review. Italy’s victory at the European Championships came at a time when the country has suffered significantly from the pandemic.

Italy awarded at the Laureus Awards, Gravina: “Recognition full of feelings”

The ct Roberto Mancini he stated: “Thank you for this exceptional award, which must be shared with the technical staff, the managers and all the players who have done an excellent job, which culminated last year with the victory of the European Championships. Considering the importance of the award, this is an acknowledgment that I want to share with all the young people of the world ”.

Gabriele Gravina, President of the Italian Federation, said: “Thank you for choosing our Federation and our National team for this award, which is particularly significant especially in consideration of its value. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Giorgio Chiellini, captain of the national team, added: “I want to thank all the members of the Laureus Academy. Last year we really did an extraordinary feat, winning the European Championship ”.

Alessandro Del Piero, Laureus Academy Member and Italian football legend, world champion with the national team in 2006, said: “The Laureus is the greatest award for a team in world sport. Winning this award as a member of the national team in 2006 was one of the highlights of my career. This year there were six teams of great value in nominations, but the Laureus Academy wanted to reward the team that was able to find that little bit more within itself just when it was most needed. With their determination and their spirit of sacrifice, the players of the national team have given hope to a country severely tested by the pandemic “.

Laureus World Sports Awards, Valentino Rossi awarded

The ceremony of the Laureus World Sports Awards was colored blue also thanks to the award given to Valentino Rossiawarded with the “Laureus Sporting Icon Award“. “Il Dottore”, a legend of Italian motorcycling, retired at the end of the 2021 MotoGP season. In a career spanning more than a quarter of a century, the records and human depth of the Tavullia centaur will be difficult to match or surpass, both on and off the track. Valentino Rossi’s name will appear forever in the history books. Valentino has won nine World Championships, taking 115 wins and 235 podiums, and was the only rider to win world titles in the 125cc, 250cc, 500cc and MotoGP categories.

During his career Valentino Rossi has achieved well 8 nominations at the Laureus Awards. In 2006 he was awarded the “Laureus Spirit of the Sport Award”To celebrate his contribution to the world of motorcycling after winning the MotoGP world title for the fifth consecutive year. In 2011 she also won the “Laureus Comeback of the Year Award”.

Valentino Rossi said: “I have already received two awards from the Laureus Academy, so I have to thank everyone for that. I have been lucky because I have achieved great results in my career. Wins for sure are important, but I think the most significant thing is that many people know MotoGP and have started following motorcycling thanks to me. I am very proud of this because motorcycling is the sport I love ”.

Giacomo Agostini, Laureus World Sports Academy Member, the most successful motorcyclist ever, said: “Valentino Rossi is definitely the greatest rider of his generation and one of the greatest of all time. We are Italian and we both love motorcycling. I know him very well and admire what he has done. He has certainly encouraged many young people to approach our sport not only thanks to his personality, but also because of his audacity. I am delighted that the Laureus Academy has decided to award this very special award to Valentino, the “Sporting Icon Award“. This is what Valentino is and what he will always remain: a hero for many millions of sports fans ”.

Laureus World Sports Awards, Verstappen “Sportsman of the Year”

Among the other big winners of this edition are Max Verstappenawarded with the “Laureus World Sportsman of the Year”(Sportsman of the Year) for the extraordinary victory of the Formula 1 World Championship, the Jamaican Olympic sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herahawarded with the “Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award”(Sportswoman of the year), the young tennis player Emma Raducanuwhich was awarded the “Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award”(Revelation of the year), the star of the skateboard Sky Brownwhich won the “Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award“(Return of the year). TO Tom Bradyseven-time Super Bowl winner, considered the best quarterback of all time, was instead awarded the “Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award“(Lifetime Achievement Award). Robert Lewandowskistriker of Poland and Bayern Munich, instead won the “Laureus Academy Exceptional Achievement Award“For its implementation vein in 2021 and to underline its commitment to social issues.

The ceremony of the Laureus World Sports Awards It was also an opportunity to showcase the inspiring stories of the people and organizations who worked tirelessly to improve the lives of those most in need through the power of sport, and highlighted the work done by athletes and by athletes who have used their media exposure to make a tangible contribution to issues and conflicts beyond sport.

Founded in 1997, the Real Madrid Foundation leveraged sport to improve the lives of one and a half million people, mostly children, in over 100 countries, through education, integration and mutual collaboration. Since its creation, it has trained countless football and basketball coaches to promote the development of the youngest through sport and has now received the Laureus Sport for Good Society Award.

The Laureus Sport for Good Award went to Lost Boyz Inc

It is the program of baseball aimed at Chicago’s youth, which is redefining some of the city’s most dangerous neighborhoods. Its goal is to decrease violence tasks, improve emotional and social conditions, and form financial and college opportunities for young people in the South Shore community through training and baseball games.

The Laureus Athlete Advocate of the Year Award was assigned to Gerald Asamoah it’s at Black Eagles. Schalke footballer Asamoah, at the forefront of the fight against racism, appeared, along with many other German footballers, in the 2021 documentary ‘Schwarze Adler’ [Black Eagles] which recounts the experiences of some black players in German football.

THE Laureus World Sports Awards represent the most important honorific event on the international sports calendar. The winners are selected with a secret vote of a top-level sports jury: the 71 members of the Laureus World Sports Academy, made up of the living legends of sport who reward the greatest athletes of today.

Sean FitzpatrickPresident of the Laureus World Sports Academysaid: “I am delighted to once again be able to celebrate the best of sport with so many athletes at the Laureus World Sports Awards. The winners are truly special people and I congratulate them all. It has been a year of great quality. , to prove it we had names of great depth in nominations. Deciding who to assign my votes to, in a year in which the Olympics and Paralympics were held. I know that my colleagues at the Laureus World Sports Academy will also be able to confirm my words “.

The Laureus Awards showcase the work done by Laureus Sport for Good, a Foundation that uses the power of sport to end violence, discrimination and inequality, showing that sport can change the world. Laureus currently supports over 250 programs in approximately 40 countries. Since its inception in 2000, Laureus has helped improve the lives of more than six million young people.

Laureus World Sports Awards winners

Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award: Max Verstappen

Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award: Elaine Thompson-Herah

Laureus World Team of the Year Award: Italy Men’s Football Team

Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award: Emma Raducanu

Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award: Sky Brown

Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award: Marcel Hug

Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year Award: Bethany Shriever

Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award: Tom Brady

Laureus Academy Exceptional Achievement Award: Robert Lewandowski

Laureus Sporting Icon Award: Valentino Rossi

Laureus Sport for Good Award: Lost Boyz

Laureus Sport for Good Society Award: Real Madrid Foundation

Laureus Athlete Advocate of the Year Award: Gerald Asamoah and the Black Eagles