Madrid discovers this Monday (from 11.15 hours) to nominees for prestigious laureus 2025 awardsthat every year they recognize the best athletes in the world. An appointment that this year arrives just after the Laureus academy announced that it withdrew the Nomination of Jannik Sinner for its doping case. Last year, Aitana Bonmatí, the Spanish women’s soccer team, Novak Djokovic and Jude Bellingham were the winners.

Placeholder Fam Module LAUREUS 2025 Awards, live: last hour of those nominated by the Academy