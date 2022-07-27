All those who hoped they had got it out of the way …

Another beta female looking for seats is Laura Boldrini. Laura who? You could talk to a young man of first hair.

But she of course. The former President of the Chamber, almost screwed in 2018 (some carousels had already started in different cities of Italy) and then recovered to the dice together with Debora Serracchiani (the celebrations had started here too) after being brutalized in the uninominal thus demonstrating how much the voters really loved her.

And so all those who hoped they had got it out of the way –and they are really many– if I had to put up with it for another term and thank goodness there are early elections.

Who can forget the epic and fundamental battles of this radical – chic bred in the Roman penthouses with soft buttered salmon canapés?

For example, that on language that has produced linguistic monsters such as “mayoress” and other unpronounceable lexical distortions that so much participatory hilarity produces abroad.

A few days ago the reporter Giuseppe Crucianiduring The mosquito in the souptold another pearl of the abbess of the Marches and that is that when she was President of the Chamber she had collected – of course with taxpayers’ money – a “dossier so high” on what had been said about her at La Zanzara for which publisher, that is Confindustria, expressed a certain concern, more than legitimate given the vindictive and unpredictable type.

And everyone should worry about those politicians who collect data and build dossiers on journalists. It is not a healthy thing for that very democracy that you – in words – you say you want to defend.

The last one that was then invented is a battle over toys for girls and specifically against the Barbie doll which – in his delusional opinion – constitutes a “gender prejudice”.

But we really need politicians like Laura of the Miracles?

Do we really have to spend the taxes of the Italians who toil and work for people like this who make unhealthy ideology their reason for living?

We say “even no”, as it is fashionable to say.

Let’s spend the money for the Health (given that there is an ongoing pandemic), for schools, for work, to improve the lives of Italians and not to feed the lexical whims of those who do not know how to use the time that has been paid for by weight. gold from the Italian people.

Now, in these dark and frenzied summer times of early elections that are effectively becoming a sort of “early erections”To show who has it longer, we also had to put up with the Boldrini who, as is quite evident, is already looking for a folding seat to settle for another five years. You are warned.

