An unconvincing start

The Bahrain Grand Prix did not guarantee the much awaited satisfaction for Alpine at the start of the season, despite Pierre Gasly’s 9th place finish. Although it was not a positive final position, the Frenchman, who started from the back of the grid, managed to climb up to the points zone after an excellent comeback, offering a consolation to his new team also following the disastrous performance of Ocon, victim of three penalties in the course of a single race. And yet, at least judging by the statements of the CEO Laurent Rossi to Beyond the Gridthere are reasons to be confident in view of the future.

The progress of the power unit

One of them is related to the topic of power unitsoften contested in the past both in terms of performance and reliability. After interrupting the long collaboration with Red Bull in 2019 (with the reigning world champion team switching to Honda), Alpine represents a unique case in current F1: the transalpine house does not have any customer team to which it supplies the own engines, with the team living as an ‘independent’. However, Rossi has admitted great strides in terms of power unit performance, so as to lay the foundations for being able to fight the top teams in the not too distant future: “To be honest, it is definitely better than it was before – has explained – I like to say that you can’t do without the effort. I like to say that you don’t win a championship just because of a PU, but you definitely lose it. The performance deficit that the PU generated in previous years made it impossible for us to aim for anything better than fifth place. Basically we were losing three to five tenths a lap to PU, just because PU integration was not perfect, and not because the engine itself was not good. Renault power unit HQ is able to extract all the horsepower it wants from the PU, but it hasn’t been a perfect job in terms of integrating the two.”

Recovery

Improvements also underlined by the partial recovery of the gap on the competition at the start of the world championship, despite a performance on paper that is anything but positive for Alpine in Bahrain: “The new PU is certainly much closer to the competition, I think we are in the order of a tenth of the best Rossi added. so that’s okay, because let’s remember that we have a second to catch up on Red Bull, or something like that. It is much better to think that if we get to a tenth we are in a good position, the rest depends on the car“.