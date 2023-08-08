The most compelling: if the perfect vintage is a pipe dream and nature does not provide it, it must be recreated until the unique expression of champagne excellence is achieved. Thus, if for prestigious cuvées millésimé is synonymous with excellence from a single vintage, to Laurent Perrier it is the art of assembling three exceptional vintages that allows us to recreate this superlative vintage. The result is Grand Siècle, the jewel in the crown of this house, the least long-lived of Champagne and yet the fourth best-selling company in the world.

Now it is Lucie Pereyre de Nonancourt, the eldest granddaughter of the founder, who holds the reins of the empire and the one who presents a new iteration of Grand Siècle, number 26, to society. the perfect enclave to delimit the strategic place where their domains are located, located in Tours-sur-Marne, in a strategic place between the Montagne de Reims, the Vallèe de le Marne and the Cotè del Blancs, the three specific areas of the chardonnay grape, the pinot noir and the meunier. And, furthermore, to introduce us to the bowels of Laurent-Perrier, to the origin of the firm and its family tree, laden with a feminine presence, and its robust trunk, the backbone of a single man, whose life could be part of of the most distinguished and legendary cinematography.

Interior of the cellars with bottles of Grand Siècle. Jordi Adria

The great Bernard revolutionized the foundations of champagne with his visionary and precursor ideas while being a perfect unknown. That’s what’s really extraordinary. Because the domaine did not even belong to the De Nonancourt family, a maison founded in 1812 by André Michel Pierlot and which takes its current name from the surnames of the cellar master Eugène Laurent and his wife, Matilde-Émile Perrier, when they took over in 1887 It is in 1939 when Lucie’s great-grandmother, Marie-Louise Lanson de Nonancourt, buys it. They were turbulent years in the middle of World War II. After the death of his brother Maurice de él in a concentration camp, Bernard joins the maquis to be later assigned to General Leclerc’s II Armored Division.

The entrance gate to Château de Louvois. Jordi Adria

Due to his knowledge of wine and its origins, De Nonancourt was the one who discovered the secret cellar that hid the famous Eagle’s Nest, Hitler’s Bavarian refuge, with tens of thousands of extremely valuable specimens, including wines, distillates and champagnes, such as Salon , which he would fall in love with and acquire in 1987. Bernard had already marked his destiny, but to take the reins of Laurent-Perrier he had to train as the canons of the matriarch demanded; that is, from the foundations.

Guillaume Philippe, sommelier of the ‘maison’, serves a glass of Grand Siècle. Jordi Adria

Laurent-Perrier had to be the antithesis of what was liked at the time, “which were more oxidative wines, more structured, more Pinot noir, very high in sweetness, mainly intended for desserts”, Lucie points out. It breaks all the rules, turning the chardonnay grape into the epicenter of its wines, substituting oak barrels for stainless steel to avoid all oxygenation, controlling the dosage (lowering the sugar level) “so that the champagne could be drunk throughout the meal,” says the granddaughter.

The hall of Château de Louvois. Jordi Adria

Everything worked, but I needed something great to get into the club of cuvées Prestige. So why not use the art of assemblage but with three millésimé vintages? Fresh, delicate and elegant, the perfect triumvirate to launch for the first time, in 1959, the blend of the 1952, 1953 and 1955 vintages translated into Grand Siècle Iteration No. 1. “In 70 years we have only achieved 26 blends”, Lucie reinforces. Patience is the law. And all marked by a king, Louis XIV, and by a century, the 17th, when Champagne wine appeared for the first time in Versailles. Grand Siècle was imprinted with the icon of the Sun King.

Lucie, in a room at the château. Jordi Adria

There are many sensations caused by entering this winery. The work of the architect Jean-Michel Wilmotte, in which the 14 double-walled stainless steel tanks stand out with the overhead lights that only show the tasting bottles, in this case a Millésimé 2012 and a Grand-Siècle Iteration 26. Lucie makes a comparative tasting with Laurent-Perrier Millésimé 2012 (50% chardonnay and 50% pinot noir) “and thus see the expression of a single exceptional vintage and then its blend with 65% 2012, 25% 2008 and 10 % of 2007, from chardonnay and pinot noir grapes. What we want is not to recreate a style, but rather the typicity of the vintage”, concludes Lucie Pereyre de Nonancourt. The legacy continues.