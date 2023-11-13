The philosopher Laurent de Sutter, at his home in Brussels on October 30. Delmi Alvarez

In Laurent de Sutter’s cozy office-library, in his apartment in Brussels, surrounded by walls of books that continue to spill over the attic, it makes you want to forget the outside world. But escapism is not what characterizes this philosopher and professor of Legal Theory (Brussels, 1977), a prolific author – he has published more than 20 essays – who always questions current events from an unexpected point of view. He does not seek to convince. He maintains that “we never convince, not even with the facts.” He points to the phenomenon of flat earthers, those who, to this day, continue to believe that the Earth is flat. “And there are more and more,” he points out. So, is thought, philosophy, of any use? De Sutter believes that he does, because he can manage to “open or close ideas.” Philosophy opens paths that can be used to look at the world, of speculation about the possibility of a different reality, of other ways of seeing and thinking. What the essayist seeks is to liberate concepts. Something that he does with a varied work in which he analyzes from the world of art through Jeff Koons (Contemporary pornography, from the Isla Desierta publishing house2021), the anesthetized state of a society submissive to the established power (narcocapitalism, Reservoir Books, 2021) or about what binds us as subjects in Magic. A metaphysics of the social bond (Herder, 2023), his latest book published in Spanish. On October 18th he hit the Ateneu of Barcelona the conference What if law were the last manifestation of magic in a world that thought it could do without it?

ASK.The war between Israel and Hamas has once again raised the debate about the right to defend oneself, respect for international law, and the limits of each right. Is it possible to take sides?

ANSWER.From the moment things are built on exclusion, either one or the other, it is impossible to reconstruct. The only possible thing is to create a growing spiral of aggressiveness. It was clearly Hamas’ idea, that what he has done was wave a red cloth at the far-right Israeli government and achieve this result to justify his own actions. Taking sides for one or the other is participating in that situation. What remains for us is to reflect. What could have been going through the minds of a good number of European States after the Second World War? They said something like, okay, we feel guilty towards the Jews and we’re going to give them a piece of desert, so they disappear and leave us alone. And they do so by considering the Middle East region as an insignificant playing field, even though there are other people there. Today, 75 years later, that type of magical and gratuitous, abstract and colonial thinking of some European States continues to have effects on the people who live there.

Q.Could it be that the values ​​with which the world was rebuilt after the Second World War and which led to the creation of organizations such as the UN no longer serve?

R.They don’t work anymore, or they may never have, but before there was an institutional and political system that made it last. In any case, we didn’t think about it too much. I don’t know if we are in a new moment, but we are in a world that demands new instruments to try to understand. You have to start again from scratch. We live in a distressing, disturbing and violent time, but it should heighten the imagination. We have the opportunity to design our intellectual and political equipment in a radical way.

Q.And what would that new design be like? Shouldn’t we take into account the other regions and powers previously ignored?

R.The world is not the same as it was half a century ago. The discussion is on the question of independence and dependencies. European history is part of a discourse of political philosophy that is that of independence: the independence of individuals, nations, communities… What we have realized now, with the massive return of the countries of the global south , China, etc., with the Russian crisis or the gas issues, is that independence does not exist and that the idea that we can be an independent nation or culture, even an independent, freely evolving individual, is a complete illusion. We have to nourish what keeps us alive, our dependencies. We must choose the dependencies that make us better or that improve our life.

Q.Maybe it is that today we live in a world with too many uncertainties? It seems that we go from crisis to crisis, economic, political, climatic… Isn’t it too much at the same time?

R.We forget that nothing has ever been stable. We are always faced with a catastrophe. Life is a catastrophe and we spend our time confronted with catastrophic dimensions. But today there is a difference: its intensity. The discourse of catastrophe circulates much more easily than in the 19th century.

Q.In his latest book, Super reliable (super weak, not yet translated into Spanish), analyzes criticism and the end of reason as understood since the Enlightenment.

R.The Enlightenment was very important, but today we realize that this is also the problem: it has given us very powerful instruments to think about the world, so powerful that whenever we use them we win, we are always, always right. The coordinates of everyday thought are coordinates linked to force: the best argument, the most powerful idea, the most solid position… It is a warrior vocabulary, a vocabulary of confrontation and victory. And it is a problem when thought is essentially something that serves to conquer, kill illusions, destroy errors, annihilate stupidity… That is the program of modern thought.

Q.You have a very eclectic and, in some ways, unconventional body of work. You have reflected on art and pornography, on the anesthetized state of society in the face of capitalism… What moves you?

R.I don’t know if trends in philosophy or thought can really be manufactured. I always look at things from the point of view of singular works, those that break away from trends to invent something outside of what everyone repeats. Because it is true that philosophy has become a university discipline in an era of mass universities and a mass publishing business. Thus, most of what is produced today under the label of philosophy is uninteresting. It’s a kind of flowery tautology. They are only more or less sophisticated, more or less cultivated, more or less elegant ways of saying or repeating what everyone already knows, what is good and what is bad, what is beautiful and what is not.

