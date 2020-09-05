Best year of Laurent brochard It started out crooked, but straightened. The Frenchman was stopped for a month due to a herniated disc, which not only did not prevent him from covering a masterful 1997, but also served as an excuse to preserve the victory of his life: the rainbow jersey.

Brochard integrated the powerful Festina, where he was one of the most faithful gregarious of Richard Virenque, although he also knew how to squeeze his chances of success. In the first mountain stage of the Tour, between Pau and Loudenvielle, the watchmaking team mounted an offensive strategy and threw pieces ahead. Pascal Hervé starred in the first attack at 130 km and left with the Spanish Javier Pascual Rodriguez, who, by the way, crowned the Tourmalet. Then, in the area between the Aspin and Val Louron, it was Brochard who stood out, accompanied by Oskar Camenzind. The Frenchman was overtaken on the climb to this last pass by a stellar trio, Virenque, Pantani and Ullrich, but he had the strength not to waste much time and linked in the descent. Three kilometers from the finish line, with the complicity and protection of his leader, he started around a curve to march alone to victory.

“It was very fair, with leg cramps, but I made the effort not to get off the hook and then I got the reward of a job well done,” said the cyclist from Le mans about a very special triumph, a July 14, French National Day. The winner also wore the polka dot jersey of the Montana, which Virenque later inherited. Brochard scored this first and only career victory at the Tour de France three months before winning the world title in Saint Sebastian. They were times of happiness, they were not going to last long.

The following year the case exploded Festina in full Tour. Brochard was one of the cyclists expelled, arrested and later punished after confessing to his doping. Willy voet, the masseur who was neutralized by the customs police with an arsenal of prohibited substances, told in his book ‘Chain massacre‘that Brochard managed to get rid of a positive with lidocaine in the World Cup thanks to a certificate signed by the doctor Fernando Jimenez which guaranteed that he had medicated for his hernia. Saved the rainbow. But he never cleaned up the stain.