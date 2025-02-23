Feel that we are in a safe and cozy space. It is the simplest phrase and at the same time that it occurs to me to define what most people consider a home. Metaphors and philosophy apart, What the common of mortals seeks in their homes is security and comfort. And, as you can imagine, I come to talk to you about a technology that manages to improve both.

The world of smart homes is vast and populatedbut there are some brands that are more settled in the collective imaginary. One of those brands is Ring, which has become popular thanks to its video imbres, but which has a flowery catalog that includes cameras, alarms and other security solutions.

According to the company itself, this firm has established itself as a leader in intelligent home security in Spain since its arrival in 2018. To know a little more about how its devices work in 20Bits We have interviewed Laurent Brisedaux, Ring Research and Development Director.

Let’s start at the beginning. What do you do in Ring and how do you facilitate people’s lives?I am responsible for technology for ring and blink, two brands of cameras and security systems. My work focuses on technologies, sensors, cameras … of the different models, everything we use within our projects to offer smarter products, such as intelligent movement detection or personalized notifications and adapted to the preferences of each client.

How do we facilitate people’s lives? It is very important that each notification we send is relevant to the user, for his house and for the things that matter to him, because we receive dozens of them a day in our mobiles. If a tree branch moves in front of your door we will not notify you. To recognize that it is a branch, technology is needed behind.

What do you think is the main ring differentiator in a market as competitive as safety for smart homes?We offer more than 50 different devices and have a trajectory of more than a decade: we have videotimbres, cameras and alarms, as well as intelligent lighting with movement detection.

The key difference of our company with respect to others is that we integrate all these products together. For example, if the alarm detects that a window opens, all cameras inside or outside the house can start recording.

In addition, we have integration with Alexa, which allows you to receive notifications through devices that include it.

Ring uses AI to analyze the images captured and distinguish between an intruder and a common visit. What kind of improvements have you recently implemented in detection models to reduce false positives, such as notifications for the movement of a pet or a branch? How do their AI models train to refine that detection?We use AI models and combine them with sensors. Radar sensors, for example, allow you to understand very well the distance between the object and the detector. We also use captors that detect heat, which is useful for identifying humans or animals.

IA better understands objects in different situations and we have classifications for cars, dogs and other animals, people and packages.

The client can customize the types of notifications he wants to receive.

We train AI with many data, including different types of animals and situations. In addition, every year we improve neural networks models so that they can detect more types of objects.

What is the degree of human intervention in the functioning of these devices? In the event that AI detects a possible threat, is any additional validation done before alerting the user, or the whole process is automated?The entire process of movement, classification and notification detection is automatic and occurs in seconds. There is no time for human intervention, since the client wants to receive notification as quickly as possible.

Could you explain how Ring AI helps simplify the user experience without technical knowledge necessary? Is there any example of how it adapts to the needs of each home?The AI ​​helps to distinguish between objects in any type of time and placement of the device. It is difficult to build a model that detects a person both day and night, or in different climatic conditions. We have to train models with different types of videos and Backgrounds. The AI ​​adapts to the needs of each home by allowing the user to customize the notifications he receives, for example, choosing to be alerted only by the presence of people.

What role does user feedback play in the improvement of AI and ring functionalities?We do not use customer data to train our models unless we have their explicit permission. We listen to customers and their problems to know what new functions need. For example, functions to detect animals and vehicles arose from user requests.

With the growing regulations on AI and privacy worldwide, how is your products adapting to align with these regulations? Have you implemented specific changes in recent months?We use the most restrictive standards to develop products, normally those of Europe, from the beginning. Sometimes we add new functions to help our customers with privacy, such as the ‘private zone’ function that allows you to hide parts of the video so as not to record the street or the neighbor.

With the rise of generative AI and increasingly sophisticated models, do you see Ring implementing some type of generative or adaptive that responds to specific real -time situations? What would be the advantage of this approach to current models?We are investigating generative AI models for years. Currently, we use a visual language model that combines text and video in a new function called ‘Intelligent Video Search’. This allows users to look for videos more precisely, for example, looking for ‘a red car’ or ‘a blue bicycle with a person behind’.

The development of connected devices is in full swing, what are the main innovations that we will see in the coming years and what role will IA play in making these smarter devices?We want to combine different models, better quality sensors and high -definition cameras so that our devices better understand what happens. In the future, devices can understand complex situations and decide if there is an emergency. We are investigating how to make our devices like a virtual ‘good neighbor’ that helps you not only with security, but with other things that are important for you. Although it will take time for everything to work perfectly, we are sure that in the future we will have virtual agents that will help us at home.