This Hercules project is dangerous. Energy is essential for life and we are in a period of increasing inequalities. In addition, we do not need EDF to be dismantled and production separated from distribution. Not only is it an additional factor of inequalities, but it is also industrial nonsense. We must maintain a strong public operator. At a time when we must accelerate the ecological transition, it is essential that we have a company that has the capacity to diversify the sources of production. Moreover, the way things are going, without a global debate on everyone’s access to energy and without discussion with the trade unions, is proof that this project is dogmatic and has no interest in public service. or EDF industrial capacities.