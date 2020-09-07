Pierre and Laurence Lemarchal, the parents of Grégory Lemarchal, September 3, 2020 (AURELIE LADET / MAXPPP)

“We had been offered it for years but it was impossible for us. “Gregory’s parents and sister finally agreed to have their son’s fate brought to the screen:”We felt confident. We didn’t want to betray the values ​​of Grégory and our family. We also wanted to send a message of strength, hope, life: whatever the difficulties, you must always believe in your dreams and never give up.“

It is this strength, this courage, this family love that one feels in front of this fiction which hides nothing of the harsh reality that people with cystic fibrosis have to live through, a disease which remains incurable today. “But there is also a lot of laughter and joy in the movie!“

It is the young actor Mickaël Lumière who was chosen to play Grégory. A choice validated by the parents: “Beyond the physical resemblance, Mickaël is imbued with the personality of our son. He is very endearing and has the same values ​​as Greg.“

For 13 years, Laurence, Pierre and Leslie Lemarchal have been fighting alongside patients, with their association “Grégory Lemarchal – Ending cystic fibrosis”. The biopic will also make it possible to publicize their action and, they hope, to collect donations to advance research.