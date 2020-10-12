Journalist Laurence Haïm invited to franceinfo on October 12, 2020 (FRANCEINFO / RADIO FRANCE)

The documentary was shot without Melania Trump because getting an interview with the American First Lady is impossible: “In terms of communication, silence protects“, explains Laurence Haïm. The secret is also an integral part of Melania Trump’s story:”Before coming to New York 20 years ago, three years of his life completely escaped journalists investigating his past.“, says Laurence Haïm.

In Donald Trump’s America, Melania has real political influence within the conservative camp, according to the journalist: “She represents the image of a perfect conservative woman, who supports her husband no matter what and who never complains.. “

FRANCEINFO / RADIO FRANCE