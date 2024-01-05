Ali Maali (Dubai)

The Brazilian Laurence, the Khor Fakkan striker, and the Moroccan Walid Azzaro, the Ajman player, imposed themselves after the end of the “12th round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, not because of the abundance of their goals, but with a “treble” each in one match, making the duo the only “hat-trick” in the tournament so far. now.

Laurenci comes in seventh place among the scorers (6 goals), equal to Mehdi Qaidi, the Ittihad Kalba striker, Tauljant Suleimanov (Bani Yas), and Haris Seferovic (Al Wasl). Laurenci’s “hat-trick” came in “Round 12,” and witnessed Khor Fakkan’s victory over Al Wahda 3- 2, and the other three goals he scored against Al-Jazira, Al-Bataeh and Al-Wasl. As for Walid Azaro, he scored 5 goals, including a “treble” against Ittihad Kalba in the match that ended in favor of the “Tigers” 5-3.

As for Togolese Laba Kodjo, the Al Ain striker, who is the top scorer in the “ADNOC Professional League” so far with 11 goals, he is the top scorer in the “double”, as it was repeated in 4 matches against Hatta, Al-Emirates, Shabab Al-Ahly, and Khor Fakkan.

Two goals were scored in two matches by Italian Manolo Gabbiadini (Al-Nasr) against Hatta and Ajman, Caio Lucas (Al-Sharjah) against Ittihad Kalba and Al-Ain, and Iranian Mehdi Qaidi (Ittihad Kalba) against Ajman and the Emirates.

In one match, he scored two goals: Syrian Omar Kharbin (Al-Wahda) against Al-Wasl in the match that ended in a 2-2 draw, and Kharbin comes in second place on the scorers list (9 goals), and Ali Mabkhout (Al-Jazira) against Al-Nasr and Bani Yas, and occupies third place. On the scorers list: “8 goals.”

The list also includes Fabio Lima (Al-Wasl) against Hatta, and Lima has succeeded in scoring 8 goals so far, Harris (Al-Wasl) in Khor Fakkan, Brazilian Mateusau (Shabab Al-Ahly) in Bani Yas, Malian Youssef Nyakati (Baniyas) in Al-Nasr, and the Ivorian. Adama Diallo “Al-Wasl” in the net between Al-Bataeh.

There is Moroccan Sofiane Rahimi (Al-Ain) against Ajman, Sebastien Tigali (Sharjah) in the Emirates match, Malian Moussa Marega (Sharjah) against Khor Fakkan, Abdullah Harib (Shabab Al-Ahly) against the Emirates Falcons, and Malian Othman Kamara (Sharjah) against Hatta. Dasilva (Shabab Al-Ahly) against the Emirates team, Munis Dabour (Shabab Al-Ahly) against Khorfakkan, the Argentine Jimenez (Al-Wasl) against Hatta, and Sasa Ivkovic (Bani Yas) against Al-Wasl.