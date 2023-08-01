Here are the verdicts of group D. England also wins the third match, 6-1 over China, and flies to the round of 16 against Nigeria, second in group B. Denmark redeems itself instead, beating Haiti 2-0: in the round of 16 they clash interesting vs Australia.

In the first two games of their World Cup, in group D, the English had “held”. Only 1-0 to both Haiti and Denmark, in the key match for first place in the group. On the other hand, at the third world championship engagement, the athletes of Her Majesty went wild and went on to score points.

In the Round of 16, England-Nigeria

After scoring twice in the first 26 minutes of the game against China, all was looking velvety smooth for England. But the penalty converted by Wang Shuang in the 57th minute somehow reopened the game. Here came two goals from Lauren James, the 21-year-old Chelsea midfielder, and goals from Chloe Kelly and Rachel Daly. England therefore first in the group, with 9 points out of 9 totaled. See also Do you want to go up to A? Buy a bomber jacket. Caccia a Coda, Forte, La Mantia and company

In the other match in group D, Denmark, who will face Australia in the Round of 16 of the World Cup, ruled Haiti with a goal in each half. The goal was scored by a star, Pernille Harder, striker for Bayern Munich and captain of the Danish national team. She won the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year Award twice in 2018 and 2020. The second goal for the Danes was canceled out by Var. Haiti’s unfortunate participation: three defeats, two 1-0 and one 2-0, and three goals out of four conceded from penalties. The Haitians also tried to equalize in the long injury time, but Nielsen doubled the lead in the 100th minute.

August 1, 2023 (change August 1, 2023 | 15:04)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Lauren #drags #England #Pernille #Denmark #China #Haiti #eliminated